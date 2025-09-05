Who made Jamie Lee Curtis laugh uncontrollably when asked about the first autograph she ever requested?

Show host Stephen Colbert made Jamie Lee Curtis laugh nonstop when he asked her about the first autograph she ever requested. On September 3, 2025, the veteran actress made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to take &quot;The Colbert Questionert.&quot;The questionnaire contains 15 questions that the show's host described as &quot;go straight to the heart of someone.&quot; At one point, Colbert asked Curtis if she had ever asked someone for their autograph, prompting the actress to laugh and continue laughing so hard that the audience started to laugh along with her. Curtis laughed for several seconds, and Colber got curious about the answer.He guessed it was John Hancock based on the Freakier Friday star's reaction, prompting even more laughter from the actress. At some point, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed through her laughter that it was &quot;Urkel,&quot; before breaking down in laughter again. She was referring to Steven Quincy &quot;Steve&quot; Urkel, the nerdy character played by Jaleel White from the 1990s ABC/CBS sitcom, Family Matters.Jamie Lee Curtis (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)She also explained why she asked for Urkel's autograph, saying that she was with her child at the time, and confirmed that she indeed got the autograph, which she has in her kid's scrapbook.Jamie Lee Curtis stars in the sequel Freakier Friday, which she said was more difficult to make than the first movieJamie Lee Curtis reprised her role as the Coleman matriarch in Freakier Friday, which came out in cinemas on August 8, 2025, around the same time as the 22nd anniversary of the original movie from 2003. And, according to the actress, playing Tess in the sequel was &quot;more challenging&quot; than the first movie, and she said the reason during an interview with ComicBook, published on August 4. &quot;In Freaky Friday, it's really easy—adult, teenager. Adults stand up like this, teenagers slump. It was so black-and-white, so clear. In this, it’s a much more subtle shift, and we had to find it with words, and language, and body behavior, and mannerisms and stuff,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs fans would remember, in the original film, Jamie Lee Curtis' Tess had a body swap with her teenage daughter, played by Lindsay Lohan. In Freakier Friday, Tess steps into the body of her British teenage soon-to-be step-granddaughter named Lily, played by Sophia Hammons. Talking about the body swap premise, she told the publication:&quot;I don't know a Lily. I really don't, so it was harder for me to make sure I was actually getting it right.&quot;She also told Reuters in an interview published on August 5 that they had &quot;labored&quot; to ensure that they could come up with tics, behaviors, and words that would show that they had switched into each other. While there was only a two-way swap in Freaky Friday, the sequel features a four-way swap with Jamie Lee Curtis, Sophia Hammons, Lindsay Lohan, and Julia Butters' characters.In the movie, Tess and Lily swap bodies, while Anna (Lohan) also swaps bodies with her daughter Harper (Butters).Freakier Friday is out now in movie theaters worldwide. It also stars Manny Jacinto, Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, with Golden Globe winner and Primetime Emmy-nominated Nisha Ganatra as the director.