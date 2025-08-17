Who is Mark Hamill’s wife? Star Wars star reportedly considering London or Ireland move with spouse amid Trump presidency

Mark Hamill, the Star Wars actor best known for portraying Luke Skywalker, recently made headlines after revealing he had considered leaving the U.S. following Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential election victory. The 73-year-old actor told The Times on August 16 that he and his CFO wife, Marilou York, had discussed potentially relocating to London or Ireland.Marilou Hamill (née York) is from Carmi, Illinois, and was a high school valedictorian and majorette. She studied dental hygiene and worked as a receptionist in a dental surgery in Westwood, California, when she met Mark Hamill in the 1970s. At that time, the actor famously compared her to a pin-up girl from an Alberto Vargas painting.Meanwhile, despite his frustrations with the current political climate, Mark Hamill ultimately did not leave the country, in part due to the wisdom of his wife. Hamill admitted to The Times that, after Trump’s reelection, he suggested leaving the country, but his wife's response made him change his mind.“She’s very clever,” he said. “She didn’t respond right away, but a week later she said, ‘I’m surprised you would allow him to force you out of your own country.’ That son of a b*tch, I thought. I’m not leaving.”Although he decided to stay, other celebrities, such as Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres, have reportedly left the country over political issues. O'Donnell moved to Ireland with her autistic child, saying that Trump was one reason to leave.Marilou Hamill: About Mark Hamill's wife, business partner, and gerontology advocateMark Hamill and Marilou York began dating following their meeting in the 1970s. However, after Star Wars (1977) took Hamill to global acclaim, the couple broke up temporarily. After separating, Marilou lived her own life, but held out hope they might get back together.“I ran my own life. But all the time I thought I was good for him, so I was hoping we’d get back together,&quot; she told People magazine.Marilou's hope for a reunion came to fruition and she tied the knot with Hamill in 1978. The two have remained married since.Hamill and York have three children: Nathan (born 1979), Griffin (born 1983), and Chelsea (born 1988). Nathan and Griffin are artists, while Chelsea works in PR under her parents’ company, Amazing Invisible Inc. The family is reportedly close, and all three children appeared in cameo roles in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarilou holds the position of CFO in Hamill’s companies, Hamjamill Inc. and Amazing Invisible Inc., and is also closely involved with the University of Southern California (USC). As a board member of the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, she advocates for a research focus on aging, which she assesses is also a reflection of her own life.