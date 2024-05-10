⁠Who is Nicoletta Ruhl? All you need to know about actor Jaleel White's wife as they tie the knot in LA country club 

Actor Jaleel White recently tied the knot with Nicoletta Ruhl on May 4, 2024, at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. People Magazine reported that the celebration included 175 guests, with Allyson Felix, Camilla Belle, Mekhi Phifer, and Omar Miller in attendance.

Jaleel White reportedly met Nicoletta Ruhl at UCLA during the pandemic. After dating for a few months, the couple made their relationship public in 2022, on New Year’s Day, as they posted a picture together on Instagram.

Nicoletta Ruhl is a Sports Technology Business Executive at StatusPro and has attended Yale University, as per People Magazine. She has an experience of total 15 years. Jaleel White spoke to the publication on May 8, 2024, confirming the news of his wedding, as he stated:

"We've each committed ourselves to loving and helping one another achieve the best possible outcome in anything we set out to do both personally and professionally.

At the same time, Nicoletta Ruhl said:

"We don't rush anything and we always have honest intentions for one another. We both fully believe that when you force something, it won't result in the best outcome and because of this we've seen a lot of blessings in our life together thus far."

Jaleel further spoke about the ceremony, and claimed that the couple wanted to do something “intimate and meaningful," and mentioned that they wanted to see everyone enjoying themselves.

Later on May 10, 2024, the duo shared a video from their big day on Instagram. They captioned the post:

"May the 4th be with you 5.4.24"

Jaleel White’s wife, Nicoletta Ruhl, works as a sports business development executive

Jaleel White has been seen with his partner Nicoletta Ruhl several times as the couple has attended many events together. While Jaleel White is known for his hit TV shows and films like Family Matters, Hustle, and Sonic, his wife has been a sports business executive who works for a company called StatusPro. It is an athlete-led firm that "combines data with augmented and virtual reality."

As per Nicoletta’s LinkedIn, she has produced two TV shows, including, Chargers Insider, which won an Emmy Award in 2014. Currently serving as the Head of Business Development for StatusPro, Nicolleta started her career in 2007 as a Production Coordinator.

Ruhl has completed her Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and Master of Science in Management from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Furthermore, as per People Magazine, the duo met each other while running on the tracks of the University of California, Los Angeles during the pandemic.

As the couple tied the knot a few days back, Jaleel White shared more details and stated that they had three DJs, however, they made sure to spend their special day with only people who "impacted their lives." White said:

"We had three DJs throughout different parts of the wedding and each was phenomenal. But our biggest priority on our special day was making sure that we had enough time to spend with the people who have had a positive impact on our lives and continue to support us daily.”

As the couple exchanged the vows, they later surprised the audience by changing their outfits and dancing to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye.

As the news of the couple’s wedding broke on social media, many netizens started pouring congratulatory messages for them.

