Who is Oleksandr Usyk? Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine casting update revealed

Oleksandr Usyk has been cast in the upcoming A24 film, The Smashing Machine, marking his acting debut. This move comes as a surprise to many, considering his recent triumph in the boxing ring. The film, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Academy Award-nominated Emily Blunt, promises to be a gripping sports drama.

The Smashing Machine is written and directed by Benny Safdie of Uncut Gems fame and produced by A24 which presented such masterpieces as The Iron Claw. It will be delving into Mark Kerr’s tumultuous career including his struggle on the inside and outside of a cage as a mixed martial arts icon.

During this time, Dwayne Johnson took to his social media pages revealing one image from this film where he appeared completely transformed into the movie's character. The sneak peek has already sparked interest online because it suggests how devoted the actor was while filming these scenes.

Oleksandr Usyk, who just beat Tyson Fury, will play Igor Vovchanchyn in The Smashing Machine. This marks his first major role as an actor which no one was expecting. He is known for his tactical skills with inexhaustible courage in the ring which has gained him a massive following over time and it is expected that when the movie releases his fans will rush to see it.

Usyk’s character, Vovchanchyn, is a significant figure in the MMA community, known for his formidable presence during the no-holds-barred era of the sport. Usyk’s real-life experience as a fighter is likely to bring authenticity to his portrayal, adding depth to the film's depiction of the intense and often brutal world of mixed martial arts.

Who are the other cast members?

In addition to Usyk, The Smashing Machine boasts an impressive cast. This film is about Mark Kerr and Johnson plays a key part. He has played tough roles before hence it is anticipated that Johnson will give a captivating portrayal of Kerr.

Academy Award-nominated actress Emily Blunt also stars in the movie bringing her talent on board. Lyndsey Gavin, Ryan Bader, and Zoe Kosovic are among the other supporting actors featured in the movie.

Seven Bucks Productions which was co-founded by Dwayne Johnson is co-producing the movie with A24. Since 2019, they have been working together on this project to tell Mark’s story through their shared vision.

Dwayne Johnson plays Mark Kerr

Emily Blunt plays Dawn Staples who is Kerr's wife

Lyndsey Gavin plays Elizabeth Coleman

Oleksandr Usyk as mentioned earlier plays Igor Vovchanchyn

Ryan Bader plays Mark Coleman

Zoe Kosovic plays McKenzie Coleman

Dwayne Johnson’s look for The Smashing Machine

There have already been reports about Dwayne Johnson’s makeover for his role in The Smashing Machine. In the initial picture, he stands at a corner of the boxing ring looking ready to attack while still very difficult to identify. The Rock known for his total dedication to his roles has remarkably transformed himself physically for this film.

The way Johnson portrays Mark Kerr is like that of a real MMA fighter, a gritty and raw look that will stick in people’s minds.

Fans are keenly anticipating their next view on set or further details regarding the movie's release. With an all-star cast, gripping plotlines, and high production values, Smashing Machine is expected to stand out among sports dramas with emotional depth and intense action.