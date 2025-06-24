Who is Prima Apollinaare? Actor Dermot Mulroney files for divorce from wife after nearly 15 years of marriage

Dermot Mulroney, known for his role in the drama series Chicago Fire, has filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years on Saturday, June 21, 2025. According to the court files obtained by People Magazine, the actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his separation from Prima Apollinaare.

Prima Apollinaare is a singer-songwriter. She released her first single, Stand Up for Love, in December 2017. She has released multiple singles, one album, and two EPs: Stand Up for Love, Songs, and Alignment. Her last single, The Devil is Scared, was released on April 30, 2025, according to Spotify.

According to the court files, Mulroney requested joint custody of their two daughters, Mabel Ray and Sally June. He also asked for spousal support and that the legal fees be split in half.

A source close to the couple told the media outlet that they are not "arguing" and instead of lawyers, they have mediators as they are "friends."

"No one is asking for anything, and no one is denying anything. They are not arguing over the children nor money. They used mediators, not lawyers, as they are friends and this is amicable. They were advised to file this way," the source said.

Relationship timeline of Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare

Dermot Mulroney was married to fellow actor Catherine Keener from 1990 to 2007. Their son, who is also an actor and filmmaker, Clyde Keener Mulroney, was born on June 21, 1999.

After his divorce, the Chicago Fire actor started dating Apollinaare. Their daughter, Mabel Ray, was born in 2008, and their second daughter, Sally June, was born in 2009. In December 2010, the couple got married.

Dermot Mulroney and Apollinaare share a love for music, as the actor is an accomplished cellist. In a March 2023 interview with Lost In The Manor, a music label, the singer-songwriter shared that her parents are both musicians, which is why she has been into music since childhood.

"[I] got into music since I was born my mom is a singer my dad played Trumpet and piano," she said.

Dermot Mulroney joined Instagram to promote his horror film Scream VI

In March 2023, the actor opened his Instagram account ahead of the release of Scream VI. He gave an exclusive interview to The New York Post, stating that he was trying not to get too caught up in social media.

While discussing his acting career, he told the media outlet that he stayed in touch with his co-stars from My Best Friend's Wedding, Julia Roberts, and Cameron Diaz. Calling them his "besties," the actor said that they will be friends for a "lifetime."

"Julia and I are still friends... and God, I love her, and Cameron too, we'll text from time to time. We're besties, lifetime, nothing to be done about that," the actor said.

Mulroney also mentioned Apollinaare, saying she doesn't enjoy horror films and can't even look at the posters.

"I don't think she'll probably even see this movie because I know what her tolerance is. She can't even look at half of the posters," Mulroney said.

Dermot Mulroney's last film, When I'm Ready, was released in theatres on February 7, 2025.

