Who was Ruth Buzzi married to? Personal life explored as groundbreaking comedian of 'Laugh-In' fame dies at 88

Comedian Ruth Buzzi, a regular on the sketch comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, passed away at 88. Her family announced the unfortunate news in a Facebook post, noting that the comedian died "peacefully in her sleep" at her home in Texas on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Per the post, Buzzi had been in hospice care for several years due to her Alzheimer’s disease.

Just a day before Ruthie's passing, her husband of over four decades, Kent Perkins, shared a post thanking her fans for "being so good to her for so many years." He continued:

"She wants you to know she probably had more fun doing those shows than you had watching them. Because of health issues, she’s must withdraw from writing, but she will still be reading and enjoying your posts."

Ruth Buzzi played shopkeeper Ruthie on Sesame Street, a role that earned her an Emmy nomination

According to the comedian's obituary on AP News, Ruth Buzzi was born on July 24, 1936, in Westerly, Rhode Island. Her father, Angelo Buzzi, was a nationally renowned sculptor who had his carvings in the Library of Congress, the National Archives, and the Federal Courthouse, among other notable landmarks.

Her father and later her brother (in 1963), Harold, operated Buzzi Memorials in Stonington, Connecticut. According to a November 2017 article by Westerly The Sun, Harold sold the business to Richard Brooks, a local stone carver.

Ruth attended Stonington High School, where she was the head cheerleader. She enrolled at the Pasadena Playhouse College of Theatre Arts (closed in 1969), graduating with honors in June 1957. Two years into her studies, she traveled with singer Rudy Vallee in a musical and comedy act, earning her an Actors’ Equity (labor union for live stage production actors) union card before graduation.

After graduating, Ruth Buzzi moved to New York City, starring in an off-Broadway musical. Her national television debut came in 1964, working on The Garry Moore Show.

Her other credits include The Entertainers (1965), The Lost Saucer (1975), and The North Avenue Irregulars (1979). Perhaps her most memorable role was playing shopkeeper Ruthie on Sesame Street. Her work on the show earned her an Emmy nomination.

Ruth Buzzi's most famous role was on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, a sketch comedy television program that ran for six seasons between 1968 and 1973. She was one of four cast members who were regulars. Some of her hit acts included spinster Gladys Ormphby, gossip columnist Busy-Buzzi, and Flicker Farkle.

According to Forbes, during a session on Laugh-In at the Television Critics Winter Press Tour in 2011, Ruth elaborated on her time on the show, stating:

"We laughed, and laughed, and laughed. It never even felt like I was going to work. It was pure spontaneous fun."

According to AP News, through her decades-long career, the comedian frequently appeared in comedy specials and toured with her nightclub act. Some of her shows brought her Laugh-In character Gladys, known to use her purse as a weapon, on stage.

Per the outlet, during some of her appearances on Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts in Las Vegas, she jokingly bashed the heads of Martin, Frank Sinatra, and Lucille Ball.

Ruth Buzzi was also known for her voice acting, lending her talent to popular cartoon shows like The Smurfs and Pound Puppies. Per AP, talking about her work ethic with The Connecticut Post, she explained:

"I never took my work for granted, nor assumed I deserved more of the credit or spotlight or more pay than anyone else."

Ruth Buzzi married Kent Perkins in 1978. The couple moved to Texas in 2003, staying on a ranch near Stephenville.

In July 2022, Perkins took to Buzzi's Facebook account to announce she was "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering a series of strokes. At the time, he noted she was not in "pain," adding she could "speak and understand." He continued to praise Buzzi for dealing with the situation "bravely" and with "humor," adding:

"I might add that I am living with an attitude of gratitude for 43 years of marriage to my best friend, the greatest person I ever met, the one and only Ruth Buzzi."

Ruth Buzzi's memorial arrangement would be carried out by Lacy Funeral Home in Stephenville, Texas. A date is yet to be announced.

Her family has requested donating to the Alzheimer’s research organization—www.alz.org—instead of flowers.

