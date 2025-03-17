The Electric State Movie: Full list of voice cast and characters 

The Electric State brought Simon Stålenhag's novel of the same name to life with Joe and Anthony Russo leading the band. The film, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, was released on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

The film's story is about a young orphan girl, Michelle, who embarks on an expedition with her charming but enigmatic robot. While navigating a retro-futuristic world where robots have been limited to a specific area, she unexpectedly teams up with eccentric vagrant, Keats.

Apart from the ensemble of actors such as Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Kwan, etc, who play the live-action characters, the film also includes an impressive list of voice cast. This includes Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie and Brian Cox, among several others.

The main voice cast of The Electric State

Woody Harrelson as Mr. Peanut

Woody Harrelson (Image via Saturday Night Live)

Woody Harrelson, one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, voiced the robot Mr. Peanut. The robot, modeled after the Planters Peanuts mascot, is a leader trying to build a community in the Blue Sky Acres Mall. Terry Notary performed the motion capture acting for the robot.

Anthony Mackie as Herman

Anthony Mackie (Image via The Graham Norton Show)

Anthony Mackie, known for playing Saw Wison in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is Herman in The Electric State. Herman is a transformer who primarily looks like a combination of R2D2 and C3PO. He is an enemy-turned-friend for Keats, and their chemistry provides for many witty conversations in the film. Martin Klebba has done the motion capture work for Herman.

Brian Cox as Popfly

Brian Cox (Image via Max)

Brian Cox has voiced Popfly in The Electric State. The motion capture artist for the character is Terry Notary. Popfly is an older salesman with a baseball head. Brian Cox is a veteran stage and film actor, known for his works in projects such as Nuremberg, The Boxer, Manhunter, Braveheart, etc.

He recently won a Golden Globe for his performance as Logan Roy on the HBO series Succession. According to Anthony Russo, the actor gave the character a 'wry intelligence.'

Alan Tudyk as Cosmo

Alan Tudyk (Image via Walt Disney Animation Studio)

Alan Tudyk has voiced Cosmo, a beloved cartoon robot who is the emotional core of Michelle's journey. The robot has a lean, tiny body and a proportionally large head that looks like a smiley ball. Devyn Dalton and Phoenix Notary are the motion capture artists for Cosmo.

Alan Tudyk is known for his voice acting in films and series such as Harley Quinn, The Tick, Moana, Rogue One, Transformers: EarthSpark, I, Robot, Moana 2, etc.

The additional cast of The Electric State

Below is the list of actors and the characters they voiced in the film:

Below is the list of actors and the live-action roles they played:

Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle

Chris Pratt as Keats

Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst / the voice of P.C.

Stanley Tucci as Ethan Skate

Woody Norman as Christopher, Michelle's brother

Giancarlo Esposito as Colonel Marshall Bradbury

Jason Alexander as Ted

Martin Klebba as Herman

Marin Hinkle as Ms. Sablinsky

About The Electric State

Described as a fairy tale by one of the film's directors, Anthony Russo, The Electric State is set in a retro-futuristic world where robots are much more advanced. Their advancement and danger have prompted humans to confine them to a special prison-like area.

Michelle, a young woman, goes on an epic adventure with an eccentric helper Keats and some robot friends to find her genius brother who was presumed dead.

The film is exclusively available to stream on Netflix. Here's the official synopsis:

"An orphaned teen hits the road with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler and his wisecracking sidekick."

Stay tuned for more news and information about The Electric State and other such films on Netflix.

