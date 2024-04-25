Who was Terry Carter? Looking back at the career of the original Battlestar Galactica actor as he dies at 96

Popular actor Terry Carter passed away "peacefully" at the age of 96 on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, as per his son, Miguel Carter DeCoste, who confirmed the news to The New York Times. At the time of his death, Carter was at his home in Manhattan.

The actor is survived by his wife, Etaferhu Zenebe-DeCoste, two kids, and a granddaughter.

As per Deadline, Terry Carter was one of the first Black actors who appeared on a TV sitcom series as a regular cast member. He was featured in 92 episodes of The Phil Silvers Show, where he portrayed the role of Private Sugarman.

Furthermore, he was also New England’s first Black TV anchor, as he worked for QBZ-TV Eyewitness News for a year. However, Carter was best known for the hit TV series, McCloud, and his role as Colonel Tigh for the original Battlestar Galactica.

Terry Carter started his career with theatre: More details about the late actor explored

Born in 1928 as John Everett DeCoste, Terry Carter was best known as an actor and filmmaker. While he was born in Brooklyn, New York, his mother was from the Dominican Republic, whereas his father was of African-American descent, but was from Argentina.

Terry Carter completed his education at Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan and later went to Hunter College, Boston University, and even Northeastern University.

While Terry Carter has a long list of films to his credit, he started off his career with theatre, working in many Broadway shows.

Besides The Phil Silvers Show, he was also seen as Rosie Palmer in Breaking Point, for which he received many awards and nominations. He has also worked in Parrish, Foxy Brown, Naked City, The Defenders, Combat, That Girl, The Jeffersons, Falcon Crest, The Fall Guy, Mannix, Julia and more.

Apart from this, he also owned a production company, where he created documentaries. His work about the dancer and choreographer, Katherine Dunham, received a lot of praise from the masses.

Apart from documentaries, he has also produced a show about the 12 great jazz artists, called Jazz Masters, along with the musical documentary, A Duke Named Ellington, which was also nominated for the Emmys.

Throughout his acting and filmmaking career, he received many awards, including an Emmy Award, a CINE Golden Eagle Award, a Golden Antenna Award, and the Award for Excellence by the Los Angeles Film Review Board.

As for his personal life, Terry was widowed twice before, as his first wife, Anna DeCoste, whom he married in 1964, passed away in 1990, whereas his second wife, Beate Glatved DeCoste, whom he married in 1991, tragically died in 2006. He then tied the knot with his current wife, Etaferhu Zenebe-DeCoste.

As soon as the news about Terry Carter’s death started floating on social media, many colleagues, friends, followers and fans began posting tributes. Carter's family has not yet revealed details about the funeral and memorial services.