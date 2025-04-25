Who is Willie Elaine McAlpin? All about Blake Lively's parents as actress honors her mother in Time100 gala speech

Blake Lively was seen at the 2025 Time 100 Gala on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in New York. She gave a six-minute-long speech at the annual event, in which she mentioned her mother, Willie Elaine McAlpine, and touched on topics like womanhood and assault, as reported by People.

Ad

In the speech, Blake revealed how her mother was her biggest influence in life. According to the actress, Elaine was assaulted by a co-worker years before Blake was born. Blake said:

"My mom never got justice from her work acquaintance who attempted to take her life when she was the mother of three young kids years before I was born."

Ad

Trending

Blake Lively additionally mentioned that hearing a woman who shared a similar experience on the radio saved Elaine's life. The actress added:

"The woman painfully and graphically shared how she escaped. And because of hearing that woman speak about her experience instead of shutting down in fear and unfair shame, my mom is alive today."

Elaine Lively got married to actor Ernie Lively back in 1979. According to People, it is unclear how the two met for the first time. It is, however, reported that both were working in the American film industry at the time. While Ernie was an actor, Elaine was a talent manager in Hollywood.

Ad

People reported that Elaine was also seen in the 1993 online game series Return to Zork. Elaine and Ernie had two children: Eric and Blake. Elaine had three kids from a previous marriage: Lori, Jason, and Robyn. Blake Lively and Elaine had made several red carpet appearances together over time.

Blake Lively with Robyn and Elaine at an event (Image via Getty)

This would include multiple award shows like Emmys and VMAs, Fashion Week runway shows, and many movie premieres of the actress.

Ad

"I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum" — said Blake Lively in her speech

At the 2025 Time 100 Gala speech, Blake Lively revealed that she had a lot to share about whatever was happening in her life in the last two years. She continued by mentioning that the event was possibly not the "forum" to discuss those. The actress added:

Ad

"I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum."

According to Vogue, while Blake had not made any public statements about her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the above remark was possibly a reference to the suit.

As for the legal battle, which began in December 2024, the case is expected to go to trial in March 2026.

Ad

Ad

Accompanied by husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively was seen wearing a strapless blush pink Zuhair Murad gown. The actress opted for turquoise stone earrings and a matching cocktail ring. Her hair was styled in a soft side part and brushed-out curls.

Apart from Blake, there were other honorees at the event, including Demi Moore, Serena Williams, Kristen Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Scherzinger, and Simone Biles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More