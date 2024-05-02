Why a Juggernaut cameo would be perfect for Deadpool and Wolverine (and why it won't happen)

The upcoming MCU, offering Deadpool & Wolverine, is expected to surprise and entertain fans in a number of ways. As the Deadpool franchise has done in the past, the latest iteration is set to feature a range of MCU characters from the past and the future, with no clear clarity on the overall cast list for the July 2024 release.

The Time Variance Authority, characters from the main MCU timeline such as Doctor Strange and Thor, and a range of X-Men characters are all set to feature in this movie. Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, and Halle Berry as Storm are also set to be a part of the film.

One of the characters that has already been a part of the Deadpool franchise is none other than Juggernaut. Fans of the comic books and the animated TV series will remember Juggernaut as a member of the Brotherhood of Mutants, a terrorist organization that believes human beings simply cannot exist alongside mutants in harmony.

The character was played by Vinnie Jones in the 2018 Deadpool movie and was largely expected to be a part of the upcoming film as well. However, that has been confirmed to be false by the actor himself.

Juggernaut could have been perfect for Deadpool & Wolverine

There are a number of reasons why a Juggernaut cameo would have made sense in the movie. The character has already been seen as an ally of Deadpool, and would have played a major role in any universe in which the X-Men exist.

Of course, Vinnie Jones’ Deadpool was seen to have escaped at the end of the 2018 movie, as fans saw him creep out of the bath in which he was being electrocuted.

Furthermore, Juggernaut was seen saving Firefist in the movie, which means he had a more organized ethics code, which could have made him the ideal ally for Deadpool on his new adventures.

With the new universe to which Wade Wilson travels set to include Wolverine as well, the creators could have skipped some work by showing Juggernaut as one of the surviving mutants here. However, despite the speculation over his future, it seems as if Deadpool will be leaving Juggernaut back in his original universe, although the movie premise suggests the character might end up dying, alongside Wilson’s entire world.

Regardless, while there are multiple potential ways in which the fan-favorite Juggernaut could have been made an organic part of the new movie, it seems as if that is simply not possible. This is despite the fact that even the creators wanted Vinnie Jones’ character to be a part of the film.

The actor revealed in an interview with Yahoo UK:

“Funnily enough, I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically. I mean, it had its mental toll as well, because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn’t strike the deal for Deadpool [& Wolverine].”

Hence, rather than the character being left out of the new narrative, it seems as if the creators actually wanted to include him, and had already set out a role for Vinnie Jones.

However, the gargantuan costume and the efforts that Jones had to take in order to be a part of the movie meant that he was simply unwilling to take up the mantle once again.

This seems to be the only reason why fans will not get to see Juggernaut in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.