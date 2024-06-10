Will there be a sequel for the horror film Smile? Details explored

Parker Finn's 2022 psychological horror film Smile is based on the short film Laura Hasn't Slept (2020) by Finn. With a $17 million budget, Smile became a box office hit, grossing over $217 million.

The film's bizarre ending left viewers on a cliffhanger. Rose, the protagonist, was seen dying, and her demise was reflected in Joel's eyes. With Rose gone, does the evil die with her, or does it grasp Joel? Will Joel share the same fate as Rose in a couple of days? Is the curse transferred to Joel, or is he safe? Many such questions were unanswered in the original.

For horror fans, there is good news, though. Finn is returning to direct a Smile sequel that is now in production and will be called Smile Deluxe. Director Finn confirmed his plans for an official sequel back in April 2023 at the CinemaCon.

It will be released on October 18, 2024.

What will Smile Deluxe be all about?

As revealed by industry scooper Daniel Richtman on his Patreon page, the upcoming film will follow a young woman who, after witnessing her friend's death, is haunted by some parasitic evil. This supernatural force petrifies her and makes her life harder with every passing day.

According to Richtman's reveal, the upcoming movie will be similar to its first part. In Smile (2022), the lead character, Rose Cotter, played by actress Sosie Bacon, was haunted by something evil after she saw one of her patients die.

Rose was a psychologist, and following her patient's death, she started getting disturbing visions of people smiling and trying to get to her to harm her. This made her behavior unusual, and everyone thought she was going insane.

In the upcoming film, Parker Finn will continue the story with a similar storyline. The film finishes on a cliffhanger as the parasitic evil kills Rose and then turns on Joel, Rose's ex-boyfriend. However, viewers will have to wait until the film is released to find out whether we learn about Joel's fate.

Director Parker Finn, who is returning to direct the film, talked about its sequel to several media houses and said:

"I was beyond grateful just for the opportunity to get to make a film for a studio who believed in me and this project enough to greenlight us and let us make it. When the decision happened to go with a theatrical wide release, that was definitely a pinch-me moment...Watching movies at home is also amazing."

Finn continues :

"Some of my favorite films I watched at home for the first time, and they still became my favorite films, but getting to do it theatrical was totally a dream come true. Having audiences respond to the film in the way that they have, the connection they seem to have with it.....I’ll be able to keep doing that!"

The upcoming installment of this horror franchise will star Lukas Gage, Dylan Gelula, Naomi Scott, and Rosemarie DeWitt, among others. Kyle Gallner, who played Joel in the previous part, will return for its sequel.

Smile Deluxe is all set for its theatrical release on October 18, 2024.