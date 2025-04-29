"NO TUBE, NO CGI"- Sinners BTS detail about the spit scene leaves fans stunned, hail it as ‘true method acting'

Everyone has been talking about Ryan Coogler's latest horror-adventure movie, Sinners, released in theatres on April 18, 2025. The movie has been performing well at the box office and has received considerable acclaim from the critics and audience.

People are praising Sinners for its writing, direction, cinematography, and acting. Some scenes have especially stood out, including shocking moments that audiences say they’ve never seen before, like the scene where Mary spits into Stack's mouth during an intimate moment.

The conversations surrounding the topic are around the fact that if the scene was technologically altered/modified or performed authentically by the actors. These discourses are more concentrated on X:

A tweet from a person who allegedly worked on Sinners (Image via X)

"I worked on the film and it was all practical on camera. it was syrup (unknown) that Hailee would have in her mouth and then she actually drip into MBJ's mouth. NO TUBE, NO CGI," a person who claimed to have worked on the film highlighted on X.

"It didn't look like cgi to me, but it was definitely thicc as hell, "another person on the platform mentioned sharing a similar sentiment to the person who verified claims of the scene not being CGI.

"Why would that be CGI… I just thought it was a “commitment to the role”. Not once did I think it was CGI. Being with a performance artist ain’t easy," another person said while higlighting that Hailee Steinfeld was an artist who is expected to commit to her role.

Others on the platform carried the conversation forward by examining the scene from various angles.

"I can imagine filming that over multiple takes must have been annoying though," one user wrote.

"Is spit transfer part of the vampirication process in the movie or just freaky with it?, one user asked the people on the platform.

"Sinners is about how the people who spit in each other’s mouths are the most evil people amongst us," another person on the platform shared their humoros take on the movie.

What is Sinners about?

The plot of Sinners chronicles the lives of identical twins Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore, played by actor Michael B. Jordan. They have returned to their hometown in Clarksdale, Mississippi, after working for a considerable amount of time at the Chicago Outpit. During their time there, they had encountered several adversities and had also participated in illegal activities to make ends meet.

The official synopsis for the movie, as highlighted by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film's official distributors, reads:

"Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

The movie's official synopsis also contains a quote that captures its essence. It reads:

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Sinners features Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, and Wunmi Mosaku. Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Delroy Lindo, and Li Jun Li also appear in it.

