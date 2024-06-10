"Not as good as I was hoping": In A Violent Nature receives mixed reviews from slasher enthusiasts on Reddit

In a Violent Nature is a horror film that shifts the genre's perspective by following the story from the killer's point of view. Directed by Chris Nash, the movie was released on May 15, 2024. In a Violent Nature has garnered attention for its innovative narrative and striking visuals. Horror enthusiasts can catch this unique slasher in theaters and soon on major streaming platforms like Amazon Prime and Hulu.

Many fans of the film In a Violent Nature expected the characters' poor decisions to be a meta-commentary on horror cliches. They found the lack of character depth and intelligence frustrating. A particular point of disappointment is the absence of the anticipated fire tower finale, which left viewers feeling cheated.

While the film's visual appeal gained some praise, it couldn't compensate for the weak narrative. Fans are left with the impression that In a Violent Nature tried to be clever without providing any real satisfaction.

"I thought it was a hipster slasher. I was very disappointed."

After the release of In a Violent Nature, many fans were disappointed. They felt that despite innovative themes and cinematography, the movie failed to deliver on its promise of subverting familiar horror tropes.

“This film felt like a 5 hour movie, just waiting for each character to get killed in increasingly ridiculous ways. Zero tension the whole time, said a user, adding, "I absolutely hated this movie. To be fair, I like horror a lot but do not enjoy torture p*rn like this or the Saw franchise."

“The concept may be original, but the execution was horrendous. Films like this prove that just because it's "different" doesn't mean it's good.” said another user.

On one hand while the critics have been harsh on the movie, fans seem to like and enjoy it. In a Violent Nature has met mixed responses. Fans of the horror genre appreciate the boldness in the choice of the narrative and the visual appeal of the film.

“Absolutely loved how patient this movie was! I know the pacing might not be for everyone, but I really respected the clear amount of love of the genre that went into this,” said a user.

“Just got out of the theatre and I don’t think I’ve seen a more tranquil and bloody slasher. Truly one of a kind and something I don’t see enough people talking about is the sound design and lack of score. Makes everything that much more uneasy,” said another user.

“I thought this was a really interesting experiment. The way it follows the killer works quite well and never bored me like I’ve heard in other reviews. The way it’s shot is visually interesting and the sound design is immersive," said another user

"And if you want brutality, this has some genuinely depraved kills that easily compete with something like the Terrifier movies.”

While the character development might leave some wanting more, the film’s bold approach and effective use of sound and perspective, according to some fans, create an engaging and unsettling experience.

Plot and Cast of In a Violent Nature

The film opens with hikers in the Canadian forest who unknowingly awaken Johnny, an undead killer played by Ry Barrett and took his golden locket from an old fire tower site.

Undead, Johnny rises from his hidden coffin to start a restless search for his necklace. The search leads him to the campground where a group of friends have congregated; the stage is finally set for a classic scenario of a slasher with a twist.

Andrea Pavlovic stars as Kris, the potential Final Girl. The tension ratchets up as Johnny relentlessly seeks out each camper in turn. This game warden, played by Reece Presley, informs Kris of Johnny's backstory, including the necessary information regarding Johnny's previous rampage. Armed with this knowledge, Kris attempts to survive Johnny's brutal onslaught.

The supporting cast includes Charlotte Creaghan, Liam Leone, Cameron Love, Alexander Oliver, Sam Roulston, and Lauren-Marie Taylor, who portray various victims of Johnny's rampage. Each character adds a layer to the story, but the film’s focus remains on the relentless pursuit of Johnny and the tension it creates.

Viewers will soon be able to rent or purchase the movie from platforms like Hulu, Apple TV, and Amazon.

