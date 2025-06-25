Off the Grid (2025): Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Off the Grid is an upcoming American action film written by Jim Agnew and directed by Johnny Martin. The film follows a brilliant scientist who is driven into hiding after creating potentially weaponizable energy technology. On June 27, 2025, the movie will have a limited theatrical release in the United States.

The story centers on Duhamel's character, a brilliant man who chooses to live in seclusion in the country after creating a ground-breaking energy device rather than letting his invention fall into the wrong hands.

But his decision sets off a violent chain of events, with a corporate attack team sent to either capture or kill him.

The synopsis of Off the Grid reads:

"After a morally-bankrupt company tries to weaponize a brilliant scientist's revolutionary technology, he goes off the grid to safeguard humanity. When the company sends a strike force to find him, they make their biggest mistake of all -- they weaponize the man they are trying to catch. Armed with unrivaled brains and brawn, the wild genius turns Guerilla warfare into a deadly science. Acclaimed actors Josh Duhamel and Academy Award Nominee Greg Kinnear star in this riveting action-packed thriller."

Trending

How to watch Off the Grid

In the United States, Off the Grid will debut on June 27, 2025, as a limited theatrical release and concurrent digital and video-on-demand service. It is distributed by Lionsgate and Grindstone Entertainment Group.

The movie will be accessible for digital purchase or rental on platforms like Amazon Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango at Home, and Fawesome/Plex within hours of its theatrical release.

As of right now, there is no confirmation that it will be available at launch on subscription services like Netflix, Hulu, or Max.

Exploring the plot of Off the Grid

Josh Duhamel in Off the Grid (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateMovies)

Off the Grid is about a smart scientist (Josh Duhamel) who creates a revolutionary energy generator that he can carry around in his hand. When a morally reprehensible organization learns that the technology can be weaponized, he decides to isolate himself rather than let his invention be exploited for harmful ends.

The scientist settles down in the untamed wilderness of Clinton, Mississippi, which serves as the main shooting location, and adjusts to a new, independent existence there.

His quiet seclusion is upended when corporate forces send a vicious strike team, commanded by Greg Kinnear's character, to find or kill him. Guerrilla warfare becomes a type of scientific warfare as a result of the scientist's need to use both his physical fortitude and his intelligence in this high-stakes pursuit.

He turns the forest into a maze-like battlefield using makeshift tools and survival strategies, using his cunning and his new surroundings as weapons.

The movie is deeply grounded in current issues of technology, ethics, and corporate wrongdoing, despite its futuristic setting. The filming site in the Mississippi woods, which provides both tactical advantage and solitude, heightens the drama in the story.

The production also showcases international cooperation, with Italy acting as a supplementary location for filming, highlighting the device's worldwide ramifications and misuse.

Cast members of Off the Grid

Josh Duhamel attends the "Buddy Games 2" (image via Getty)

The cast of Off the Grid is led by Josh Duhamel, who plays the bright scientist driven into hiding after creating a palm-sized energy generator with enormous potential for destruction.

Greg Kinnear, who plays his former research collaborator, is charged with assembling a hit team in order to apprehend or neutralize the scientist. Kinnear is now a morally conflicted corporate insider.

Peter Stormare plays Belcor, the mercenary operation's leader and a merciless business whiz.

An ensemble supporting cast also features in the movie Grid. Some of them are listed as follows:

María Elisa Camargo as Josey

Michael Papajohn as Sheriff

David Lipper as Eddie

Ana Golja as Katrina

Joe Bucaro III as Chase's Father

Ricky Russert as Marcus

Check in for more updates on the latest films and television shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More