Your Friends and Neighbors final episode ending explained: Who actually killed Paul Levitt?

Your Friends and Neighbors finale, episode 9, was released on Apple TV+ on May 30, 2025. Created by Jonathan Tropper, the series tells the story of Andrew 'Coop' Cooper at a crossroads in his life. The opening sequence of the pilot episode shows Coop waking up next to a dead body, which is later revealed to be that of his neighbor Paul Levitt. After police find the gun that killed Paul inside Coop's car, he gets arrested on murder charges.

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author’s opinion and spoilers from Your Friends and Neighbors episode 9. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Things look terrible for Coop, and his lawyer Kat suggests he take a plea deal even when she is sure of his innocence. However, before trial begins, it comes to light that Paul committed suicide by shooting himself at his ex-wife Sam's house. He was on FaceTime with Sam at the time and left behind a note explaining how sorry he was about everything.

In the final episode, Coop breaks into the house with the househelp, Elena, to search the place. His intention is to find the phone with which Sam used to text him and which she kept away from the police during the course of the investigation. While the phone remains unfound, Coop gets his hands on that suicide note left by Paul. This gets his case dismissed and Sam is arrested for misleading the police.

Sam opens up about framing Coop in Your Friends and Neighbors episode 9

When Sam sees Paul killing himself, she fears not getting money from the latter's life insurance on account of a non-suicide clause. To remedy the situation, she returns from Boston in the middle of the night and shoots at Paul's dead body with his gun. She then disposes of the weapon in the trunk of Coop's car, setting him up to take the fall for the entire incident.

Since their individual marriages broke down, Coop and Sam have been sleeping with each other in secret. While Sam wants to take the next step in the relationship, Coop is not ready for it, as he has never stopped being in love with his ex-wife Mel in the first place. This makes Sam angry at Coop and willing to send him to prison for her convenience.

Growing up poor, Sam feels that she deserves a good life for herself and her children as she has sacrificed the most to be where she is. Marrying Paul was her ticket to affluence, even though he was unfaithful. With Coop, she's got everything but love. Thus, frustrated with her experience with rich men, she confesses choosing herself over any of them when Coop confronts her at her home with Paul's suicide note in Your Friends and Neighbors episode 9.

What does Coop decide about his career in Your Friends and Neighbors episode 9?

Expand Tweet

The hedge fund, where Coop worked before getting fired, calls him back after running into trouble with one of their biggest clients in the finale of Your Friends and Neighbors. Seizing his opportunity, Coop demands a bigger share of the profits, essentially cementing his position in the company. The demand is fulfilled, but the owners of the firm insist that he should fly out to Switzerland the very same night.

Coop tells them that he is not free for the night, but when they refuse to budge, he seemingly agrees and walks out of the room. When the time comes, he does not show up at the airport. Instead, he attends a fundraising gala with his family and then steals a painting from his former boss’s home, knowing he is out for the night.

Being aware what he knows now, Coop is unwilling to focus on work instead of his family ever again. As for the stealing, he has seemingly got a knack for it.

