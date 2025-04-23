How many episodes are in Your Friends and Neighbors? Episode count and more

Your Friends and Neighbors is a dark comedy crime drama series that premiered on Apple TV+ on April 11, 2025, with the first two episodes. Created by best-selling author Jonathan Tropper, the series sees Jon Hamm return to television since his retirement from AMC's Mad Men.

Ad

Your Friends and Neighbors has nine episodes. The series follows the story of an obscenely wealthy hedge fund manager named Coop (Jon Hamm) who is suddenly fired from his job.

A divorced father of two, Coop, finds himself under financial duress and turns to stealing from his neighbors in the affluent Westmont Village. Soon, Coop realizes that the secrets and affairs behind those wealthy neighbors are more dangerous than he had imagined.

Ad

Trending

Release schedule for Your Friends and Neighbors

Ad

Your Friends and Neighbors is a nine-part series, and the first two episodes, This What Happens and Deuce, premiered on April 11. The third episode, Theoretical Herpes, was released on April 18 and will be followed by a weekly release every Friday on Apple TV+.

Here is the complete release schedule for the episodes:

Episode Number Episode Title Episode Release Date 1 This Is How It Goes April 11, 2025 2 Deuce April 11, 2025 3 Theoretical Herpes April 18, 2025 4 Literal Dragons April 25, 2025 5 This Tourist Has Balls May 2, 2025 6 The Things You Lost Along the Way May 9, 2025 7 The First Honest Thing May 16, 2025 8 TBA May 23, 2025 9 TBA May 30, 2025

Ad

The titles for the last two episodes are yet to be announced. The series finale will air on May 30, 2025. The episodes air at midnight Pacific Time (PT). Viewers in other US time zones can tune in at 1 am Mountain Time (MT), 2 am Central Time (CT), and 3 am Eastern Time (EST).

Also read: How rich is the Saturday Night Live star Jon Hamm? Net worth explored

Where to watch Your Friends and Neighbors season 1

Ad

Since Your Friends and Neighbors is an Apple TV+ original series, it will be available to stream exclusively on the platform. Subscription to the platform starts at $9.99 and comes with a 7-day free trial for new users.

Additionally, new and eligible returning customers can get a limited-time promotion offer that allows them to pay $2.99 for the first three months until April 24, 2025. There are no ad-supported tiers on this platform; all content is available without commercials.

Ad

Creator Jonathan Tropper wrote Your Friends and Neighbors with Jon Hamm in mind

Ad

According to an official Apple TV+ press release on November 22, 2024, the series was renewed for a second season before the first season began airing. Besides Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Aimee Carrero, Hoon Lee, and Lena Hall also appear in the series.

In an interview with Gold Derby on April 11, 2025, creator Jonathan Tropper revealed that he tried to make shows like this over a decade ago, but no one was interested in buying them at the time.

Ad

Tropper also opened up about how he was sure about Jon Hamm's ability to play Coop and even wrote the pilot episode of the series with Hamm in mind. He said:

"He's the only person I sent it to. A day later, I got an email from him. It was basically like, let's do this. I needed someone who existed in both dimensions simultaneously. Something that Hamm’s really great at is comedy and drama in the same beat. And his whole body of work tells you that. I just couldn’t think of someone else whom I could do that with."

Ad

According to the aforementioned Gold Derby article, production of the second season is set to begin this month.

New episodes of Your Friends and Neighbors stream every Friday on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE