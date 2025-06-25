Off the Grid: Full list of cast and characters

Off the Grid is an upcoming action film written by Jim Agnew and directed by Johnny Martin. It stars Josh Duhamel as Guy, a scientist forced to hide from human civilization to prevent his creation from being turned into a weapon by corporations. The film is scheduled to release in theaters across the United States on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The story centers around Duhamel's character, Guy, and is stacked with survivalist violence. His most sought-after creation is a ground-breaking energy device that has the potential to be utilized to wreak havoc upon mankind. Despite his decision to withdraw from society itself, Guy sets off a violent chain of events, with a corporate attack team sent to either capture or kill him.

The synopsis of the Off the Grid reads, "After a morally-bankrupt company tries to weaponize a brilliant scientist's revolutionary technology, he goes off the grid to safeguard humanity. When the company sends a strike force to find him, they make their biggest mistake of all -- they weaponize the man they are trying to catch. Armed with unrivaled brains and brawn, the wild genius turns Guerilla warfare into a deadly science.

Exploring the cast of Off the Grid

Josh Duhamel as Guy

Josh Duhamel portrays Guy in the film Off the Grid. He plays an intelligent scientist who develops a ground-breaking, palm-sized energy generator and decides to live off the grid in order to keep his invention from being turned into a weapon. He withdraws into the forest, converting a remote cabin into a powerful stronghold equipped with survival tools and intelligent traps.

His knowledge belies a ferocious determination: instead of using guns to protect himself from a powerful attack team determined to capture or kill him, he employs guerrilla tactics and ingenuity.

Josh Duhamel is an English actor and a football player known for his work in both television and film. His notable works include Love, Victor (2021), LA to Vegas (2018), and Transformers: The Last Knight (2017).

Peter Stormare as Belcor

In Off the Grid, Peter Stormare plays Belcor, the cunning business genius who plans the protagonist's pursuit with his trademark zeal. In the role of Belcor, Stormare plays the leader of the strike team dispatched to apprehend or kill Josh Duhamel's character, Guy, a talented scientist who has fled to safeguard his ground-breaking energy innovation.

Belcor is the epitome of unbridled power, calculating every action with icy precision. His presence turns the battle into a high-stakes contest between innovation and ideology rather than a straightforward pursuit.

A Swedish actor, he is most well-known for his work in projects such as Stand Your Ground (2025), So Long, Marianne (2024), and Tracker (2024).

Greg Kinnear as Ranish

Greg Kinnear portrays Ranish, a corporate insider and ethically torn former mentor. Ranish, who had served as the inspiration for Josh Duhamel's character Guy, has sided with the corporation that is pursuing him. His character is divided between allegiance to the corporation's goals and his old friend's loyalty.

Greg Kinnear is an American actor best known for his roles in You Gotta Believe (2024), Smoke (2025), and You (2023).

María Elisa Camargo as Josey

María Elisa Camargo plays Josey, a Colombian immigrant who unexpectedly joins Josh Duhamel's character, Guy, as an ally. Along with working at the neighborhood bar, Josey runs a bed and breakfast with her parents. It was there that she first met Guy while he was hiding.

María Elisa Camargo is an actress from Ecuador, known for her work on stage, television, and film. Her notable works include Pandemonium (2024), La Familia (2024), and Sweet Obsession (2022).

David Lipper as Eddie

David Lipper portrays Eddie, who is part of the strike force that the corporation organized and sent to apprehend or destroy Josh Duhamel's Guy. Although he begins as an ordinary enforcer, Eddie's devotion to the goal puts his determination to the test as he deals with the ethical dilemmas of pursuing a man who is innovative and conscience-driven.

Canadian actor David Lipper is known for his role in Full House (1994-95), Cash Collectors (2025), and Karma's a Bitch (2024)

Ana Golja as Katrina

In Off the Grid, Ana Golja portrays Katrina, a member of the corporate strike team sent to find Guy, played by Josh Duhamel. Golja plays a highly skilled agent whose goal as Katrina is to eliminate the renegade scientist at any cost. Her short screen time notwithstanding, she infuses the team with tactical accuracy and concentrated discipline, exemplifying the strategic effectiveness of corporate mercenaries.

Born in Canada on January 31, 1996, Ana Golja has worked in The Cuban (2019), Drama Drama (2019), and The Fanatic (2019)

Supporting cast in Off the Grid

Off the Grid showcases a talented group of actors in supporting parts, some of whom are mentioned below:

Michael Papajohn as Sheriff

Joe Bucaro III as Chase's Father

Ricky Russert as Marcus

Talia Asseraf as MIA

Paul Sampson as PAU

Emily Brinks as Bartender

Tana Ireland as Kat

Monya Tebji as Jade

Michael Zapesotsky as Chase

Kipp Tribble as Tommy

