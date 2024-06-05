Paradox Effect: Full list of cast in the film

Paradox Effect is a 2023 action thriller film directed by Scott Weintrob. The film was released on October 29, 2023, and revolves around an ex-junkie who witnesses a murder. When her daughter’s life is threatened, she is forced to cooperate with the killer, and races against time, trying to determine who her allies are. She is also seen trying to navigate the underworld and make out alive.

The movie explores themes of redemption, and sacrifice, and sheds light on the lengths a mother will go to protect her child. It captivates viewers with its intriguing plot and star-studded cast, which includes Olga Kurylenko, Harvey Keitel, Alice Astons, and others.

The primary cast of Paradox Effect

1) Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko plays the role of Karina, an ex-junkie. She witnesses a murder and is later forced to cooperate with the killer to save her daughter’s life. Olga was born in Ukraine and later moved to France at the age of 16 to pursue modeling. However, she soon ventured into the world of acting and rose to fame after her role in Hitman.

Olga Kurylenko is also known for portraying Camille in the James Bond film, Quantum of Solace in 2008. She then starred alongside Tom Cruise in 2018 in the science fiction thriller Oblivion. Her other notable projects include To the Wonder, Sentinelle, The Courier, and The Death of Stalin.

2) Harvey Keitel

Harvey Keitel plays the role of Silvio in the film and his motivations and actions drive the plot forward. Keitel has had an illustrious career, so far, and is known for his iconic roles in Pulp Fiction and Taxi Driver.

He’s also popularly known for his role as Mr. White in Quentin Tarantino’s film Reservoir Dogs. Keitel's extensive filmography also includes The Irishman, Youth, Mean Streets, Sister Act, and more.

3) Oliver Trevena

Trevena plays the role of Covek alongside Olga Kurylenko and Harvey Keitel in Paradox Effect. Covek is a mysterious and enigmatic character who adds intrigue to the storyline.

The actor was born in England, trained at RADA, and has appeared in TV shows and films like Wire Room, Embattled, and The Bricklayer. He is also known for hosting the chat show Young Hollywood.

4) Alice Astons

Alice Astons plays the role of Lucy, a supporting character who interacts with Karina in the film. The actor began acting at age five and has appeared in plays and national TV shows as well.

She made her acting debut in Before the Sky Falls (2021).

5) Meredith Mickelson

Meredith Mickelson plays Gia, a character who is deeply intertwined with Karina’s journey. Born in Georgia, Mickelson is a model-turned-actress. She is known for her work in The Pick Up Artist and Bad Haircut.

The additional cast of Paradox Effect

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also stars Talia Asseraf as Renee, Andrea Garofalo as Dealer Marco, Romano Reggiani as Enzo, Malich Cissé as Mads, Stella Addario as Carlotta, Luke Cannella as Nero, and Enjy Kiwan as Officer Valentina Rossi.

The title also sees Steven Langa as Officer Vincent, Giuliano Logos as Wiry Teen, Scot Ruggles as Rocco, Paul Sampson as Gian, and Lucia Zotti as Signora De Luca playing an interesting role in the film.

What happens in the Paradox Effect?

After witnessing a murder, Karina is forced into cooperating with the killer to save her daughter’s life. The murder serves as a critical turning point in the film, with the killer’s identity and motives adding a layer of mystery to the plot. Her every move is closely monitored by the police, particularly Officer Valentina Rossi.

As Karina works her way out of the criminal underworld, she meets Silvio. Gia and Renee accompany her on this journey as her allies, while Covek holds secrets that could soon come to light. Karina tries to raise a ransom to secure her daughter’s release, and teams up with a corrupt Interpol agent, who is also a parent in a similar situation.

Paradox Effect is available to stream on Prime Video.