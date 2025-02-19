Picture This: Release date, cast, plot, and everything else there is to know

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming romantic comedy, Picture This, stars Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The film is set to be released on the platform for streaming on March 6, 2025. Directed by Prarthna Mohan and screenplay by Nikita Lalwani, it is a rom-com set in London.

Ashley portrays Pia as the central character who prioritizes her career as a professional photographer over her love life. Pia belongs to a British-Indian family, with comedian Sindhu Vee as her mother, Laxmi. It is during her sister's wedding celebrations that Pia begins questioning the traditional norms surrounding marriage.

Simone Ashley from Picture This as Pia (Image Via Instagram/ @simoneashley)

It is based on the movie Five Blind Dates (2024) by Shuang Hu and Nathan-Ramos Park. The film's trailer dropped on February 12, 2025, on Prime Videos' YouTube channel.

Picture This: Release date, Cast and Crew

Picture This will be released on Prime Videos on March 6, 2025. The ensemble boasts of Simone Ashley, of Netflix's Bridgerton fame, as Pia. Hero Fiennes Tiffin, from the After film series, plays Charlie, Pia's ex and first love. This will be the first time two actors from these major franchises are starring opposite each other. British comedian Sindhu Vee, who also starred in Matilda: The Musical as Mrs. Phelps, essays the role of Pia's mum, Laxmi.

Adil Ray and Anushka Chadha in a still from Picture This (Image Via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

The other cast members include Luke Fethersten, who portrayed Adam from Still Up (2023), Anushka Chadha from You (2018), and Kulvinder Ghir, who was Teetu from Bend It Like Beckham (2002). Additionally, Adil Ray, who wrote, produced, directed, and starred as Mr. Khan in Citizen Khan (2021-2016), will also be seen.

The rest of the cast includes:

Phil Dunster

Mark Wildie

Nikesh Patel

Asim Chaudhry

Picture this: Plot Summary

Struggling photographer Pia (Simone Ashley) receives a prediction: true love and career success await her on the following five dates she goes on. With her sister's wedding looming and her family playing matchmaker, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing her love life and professional life into chaos.

Picture This is based on the original movie Five Blind Dates, written by Shuang Hu and Nathan-Ramos Park. Like the original, the female lead also grapples with the prospect of finding her true love within five odd dates.

As she navigates her love life through those five dates, Pia runs into several mishaps. The film is a light-hearted, entertaining watch for those who enjoy a combination of romance and comedy genres.

Everything we know so far about the upcoming movie

The trailer for Picture This begins with Pia's encounter with her first love, Charlie. Pia can be seen questioning the need to get married while prioritizing work. A vibrant and celebratory atmosphere coupled with a peppy soundtrack creates the setup for a feel-good romantic comedy.

Shuang Hu starred in and wrote Five Blind Dates, which was centered around an immigrant Chinese family. Its new adaptation, Picture This, has tweaked the plot to accommodate the British-Indian immigrant family narrative. The base driving plot in both is the same. How the director approaches the same narrative will create differences in both perspectives.

Could Charlie be Pia's true love? Or is there a different lesson related to love that Pia can learn? That and many other questions are bound to be answered after the movie's release.

