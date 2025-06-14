Plane film: Full list of cast explored

Plane, the 2023 American action thriller film directed by Jean-François Richet, presents a high-octane survival tale that's held together by a tight but talented cast. The movie traces the journey of commercial pilot Brodie Torrance, who has to land his storm-battered aircraft in rebel country safely, only to encounter a more sinister threat on terra firma, gun-wielding separatists who ambush his passengers and take them hostage.

Having no military assistance and time against them, Torrance must join forces with a shady fugitive on board and thus creates an uneasy partnership that propels the film's core conflict.

Based on a script by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis, Plane brings together a cast of grizzled Hollywood vets and up-and-comers playing characters that increase the film's elevated tension. Gerard Butler and Mike Colter lead the cast, but the supporting cast, from airline bosses to hostages and extremists, help flesh out a story that combines aviation catastrophe with hard-nosed rescue thriller.

Released by Lionsgate in January 2023, it made $74.5 million worldwide on a budget of $25 million, winning acclaim for its low-frills production and tight performances.

Full cast breakdown of Plane

1) Gerard Butler as Brodie Torrance

Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler stars as Brodie Torrance, the commercial airline pilot who crashes the plane and takes charge of the rescue mission. Once an RAF pilot, Torrance is a down-to-earth and handy man when faced with adversity.

Butler, who has appeared in 300, Olympus Has Fallen, and The Phantom of the Opera, among other films, also produces this movie.

2) Mike Colter as Louis Gaspare

Mike Colter

Mike Colter stars as Louis Gaspare, an extradited fugitive for homicide who becomes Torrance's unlikely partner. Colter is also recognized from playing Luke Cage on Marvel/Netflix, and has appeared in Million Dollar Baby, Men in Black 3, and Evil.

His role in Plane provides a morally gray counterpoint to Butler's Torrance, and his military experience as an ex-French Foreign Legionnaire proves instrumental in the rescue operation.

3) Tony Goldwyn as David Scarsdale

Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn stars as David Scarsdale, the crisis manager of Trailblazer Airlines, who is charged with overseeing a private military extraction. Goldwyn is best known for his role as President Fitzgerald Grant on Scandal. He also has experience as a director and producer of various television shows, such as Dexter and Law & Order.

In Plane, he works closely behind the scenes, making the difficult decisions as corporate pressure rises in New York.

4) Yoson An as Samuel Dele

Yoson An

Yoson An is Torrance's co-pilot, Samuel Dele. A Chinese New Zealand actor, An has also appeared in Mulan (2020), The Meg, and Mortal Engines. He contributes subtle strength and backup to Torrance's authority in the cockpit and on the ground.

His presence provides some realism to the film's aerial aspects, anchoring the high-octane action with procedural rigor.

5) Evan Dane Taylor as Datu Junmar

Evan Dane Taylor stars as Datu Junmar, the militant leader who kidnaps the passengers. Taylor has stunt coordination and martial arts training and had earlier credits for stunt work on The Punisher, Daredevil, and The Peripheral.

Plane is his first significant acting role in a major villain part, and his interpretation of Junmar as ruthless and calculating fuels the film's main conflict.

Supporting cast of Plane

The supporting cast of Plane includes Daniella Pineda as Bonnie Lane, the flight purser who is calm and defensive of the passengers during the experience. Pineda is known for appearing in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Vampire Diaries, and Netflix's Cowboy Bebop.

Paul Ben-Victor portrays Terry Hampton, the arline's owner. He is famous for his guest character work on shows such as The Wire, Entourage, and NYPD Blue.

Remi Adeleke appears as Shellback, the leader of the private military team deployed to extract the hostages. A veteran of actual combat as a former Navy SEAL, Adeleke has drawn on his experience for roles in movies such as Ambulance and Transformers: The Last Knight.

Lilly Krug and Kelly Gale star as Brie Taylor and Katie Dhar, two young hostages. Krug, a German-born actress, previously starred in Shattered, whereas Gale, who is Swedish-Indian by descent, made her screen debut in Plane.

What is Plane about?

Expand Tweet

It is an adrenaline-fueled survival thriller that combines disaster, action, and rescue mission clichés into a tight story. The film centers around Brodie Torrance (played by Gerard Butler), a commercial airline pilot and former RAF officer tasked with flying Trailblazer Airlines Flight 119 from Singapore to Honolulu via Tokyo.

On board are 14 passengers, three cabin crew members, and one particularly high-risk traveler, Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), a homicide suspect being extradited by law enforcement.

When the aircraft is hit by lightning in flight over the South China Sea, a flight attendant and the RCMP officer who is along for the ride are killed, and the plane's avionics are lost. Brodie can land the plane by crashing it on a distant island, Jolo in the Philippines, only to find the region occupied by separatist fighters who regularly kidnap foreign nationals for ransom.

With no quick rescue from local authorities and with rescue operations held back, the crisis worsens quickly when the hostages are taken by rebel leader Datu Junmar.

With the survival of all concerned on the line, Brodie reluctantly join forces with Louis Gaspare, the escaped passenger whose combat skills as a veteran French Foreign Legion soldier prove important.

The pair set out on a perilous journey through the jungle to seek contact with the outside world and arrange for a rescue, while avoiding heavily armed rebels.

While this is happening, airline crisis manager David Scarsdale (Tony Goldwyn) coordinates a clandestine military response in New York, aware of the gravity and threat at hand.

The movie eventually shifts from a survival drama to a rescue mission in high gear, ending up in a bloody confrontation between the mercenaries and Junmar's militia as the passengers try to make their way to freedom on the barely operational plane.

Interested viewers can watch Plane on Amazon Prime Video.

