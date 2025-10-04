Play Dirty soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Directed by Shane Black, Play Dirty is a 2025 action-thriller film based on Donald E. Westlake's Parker novels written under the pseudonym Richard Stark. Mark Wahlberg stars as Parker, with LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Nat Wolff, Chukwudi Iwuji, Thomas Jane, and Tony Shalhoub in supporting roles. The movie was released exclusively on Prime Video on October 1, 2025.

The movie follows Parker, a professional thief who is double-crossed on a dangerous heist. He has to rebuild his team to tackle an even more massive assignment: taking on the New York mafia.

The Play Dirty soundtrack is composed by longtime film composer Alan Silvestri, known for projects such as Back to the Future, Forrest Gump, and Avengers: Endgame. Released by Sony Classical, the album features songs such as Rasputin, Final Form, and Step Back along with original compositions by Silvestri.

Complete list of songs featured in Play Dirty

A still from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Listed below are the songs featured in the action-thriller movie:

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (with Mitchell Ayres & His Orchestra) by Perry Como

Ring Those Christmas Bells by Peggy Lee

Step Back by Barthezz Brain

Rasputin by Majestic

The Chimney Song by Bob Rivers

500 Miles by The Journeymen

Final Form by Sampa the Great

Alan Silvestri's original music featured in Play Dirty

Alan Silvestri is an American composer celebrated for his iconic film and television scores that span multiple decades. The following are his original compositions featured in the film:

Main Title

My Real Name’s Parker

Robbing the Robbers

What Have You Done?

Room 12

A Bit of a Problem

Shootout

Rob an Entire Country

Welcome to New York

Bosco’s Plan

Life Goes On

What a Surprise

The Train, Part 1

The Train, Part 2

The Train, Part 3

Plan B

Parker at Work

A Christmas Chase

A Real Lady

The Vault

Aftermath

What is Play Dirty about?

Play Dirty is a 2025 action thriller film directed by Shane Black and inspired by Donald E. Westlake's Parker novel series. The movie tracks Parker, a professional criminal played by Mark Wahlberg, whose job goes south when Zen, a new member of his crew, turns against them.

The betrayal kills Parker's longtime partner and leads him to get his revenge while keeping a promise to the widow of his partner. The story broadens into an international battle featuring De La Paz, a Latin American tyrant trying to capitalize on a recovered treasure from a shipwreck.

In response to the ploy, Parker assembles a new crew, including Grofield, as well as veteran art thieves and a getaway driver.

Their mission puts them in opposition not only to De La Paz's army but also to the Outfit, a New York crime organization headed by Lozini. The movie features heist tropes, double-crosses, and action on a grand scale in urban and international settings. The film combines action, comedy, and crime drama in a story that relies on betrayals, shifting allegiances, and high-level thefts.

Play Dirty is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

