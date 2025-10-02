Play Dirty: Full list of cast and characters explored

Shane Black's action thriller Play Dirty was released on Prime Video on October 1, 2025, by Amazon MGM Studios. The film, based on Parker book series by Donald E. Westlake (Richard Stark), features Mark Walhberg as the protagonist, Parker, a professional thief seeking revenge after a double-cross leaves his crew dead.

Following the death of his crew, Parker reluctantly teams up with the one who betrayed him, Zen, and recruits a new crew, including a stage actor/thief, Grofield, with the aim of a massive, high-stakes heist involving a long-lost treasure. LaKeith Stanfield plays Parker's eccentric accomplice Grofield, and Rosa Salazar plays Zen. Keegan-Michael Key and Tony Shalhoub are also featured among other supporting cast members.

Mark Wahlberg plays the protagonist Parker in Shane Black's Play Dirty

Mark Wahlberg plays the protagonist Parker in Shane Black's Play Dirty

Mark Wahlberg plays Parker, a professional thief, in Play Dirty. Driven by a code of conduct and a need for revenge after being double-crossed and left for dead, he orchestrates a massive, complicated heist that forces him to confront a powerful mob and a Latin American dictator.

Mark Wahlberg is known for his performances in films such as Boogie Nights, The Departed, The Fighter, Lone Survivor, Ted, and Transformers: Age of Extinction. The American actor was twice nominated for his performance in The Departed (2006) and for co-producing the biographical sports drama film The Fighter (2010).

Play Dirty features LaKeith Stanfield and Rosa Salazar in supporting roles

The film features LaKeith Stanfield as Grofeild, Parker's accomplice in the major heist and Rosa Salazar as Zen, among other supporting cast members. Listed below are all the other cast and characters featured in Play Dirty:

Keegan-Michael Key as Ed Mackey

Chukwudi Iwuji as Phineas Paul

Nat Wolff as Kincaid

Gretchen Mol as Grace Webb

Thomas Jane as Philly Webb

Tony Shalhoub as Lozini

Hemky Madera as Colonel Ortiz

Alejandro Edda as De La Paz

Claire Lovering as Brenda Mackey

Chai Hansen as Stan Devers

Sebastian Carr as Hothead (Knox)

Nick Russell as Bank Supervisor

Saskia Archer as Bank Supervisor's Girlfriend

Byron Coll as Joe

Kat Hoyos as Natalie

Ava Caryofyllis as Joe's Daughter

Harry Peek as Grandstand Man

Rupert Raineri as Beckler

Giuseppe D'Allura as Kinney

Michelle Ang as Bett

Audrey Kang as Lozini's Assistant

Andrew Ford as Bosco

Peta Wilson as Madge

Patrick Parker as Jack Carpenter

Gemma Dart as Winnie

Maisy Caudle as Kid in Treehouse

Michael Saccente as IRS Man

Orla Saphron as College Kid

Michael Kotsohilis as Newsstand Vendor

Jack Stephens as Newsstand Boy

Adam Dunn as Reggie Riley

Cinzia Marrocco as Reggie's Companion

Pachanida Lalam as Reggie's Companion

George Tilley as Jimmy the Driver

Dan Ilic as Blue Hyundai Owner

Jaime Ureta as Tomas

Antonio Alvarez as Alvaro

Wesley Senna Cortes as Factory Guy

Gabriel Alvarado as Mateo

Daniel Yi Chen as Nightclub Dancer

Jayde Albulario as Nightclub Dancer

Les Chantery as Nick Lewis

Andreas Lohmeyer as Nightclub Thug

Austin Hayden as Nightclub Thug

Noodle Green as Cocktail Waitress

Brad McMurray as Kincaid's Bodyguard

James Huang as Doctor

Mark Cometti as Garber

Noah Fowler as Caz

Matthew Backer as Hotel Concierge

Ashley Lyons as Outfit Guy

Greg Hatton as Glasscock

Peter Callan as MTA Worker

Edward O'Leary as MTA Worker

Georgia Jarrett as MTA Worker

Manjit Basran as MTA Worker

Andrew Shiner as Cowering Hostage

Yure Covich as Teamster

Corey Liggins as Teamster

Marisa Beaumont as Lady with Dog

Eric Bullock as Newsreader

Yvonne Zima as Traci

Vincent Andriano as Terry

Mark Cuban as Mark Cuban

Maurice Marvel Meredith as Vault Security

Stephen Hunter as Vault Security

Emily Crow as Female Driver

Susan Parker as Driving Couple

Denver Beven as Driving Couple

Skye Lane as Family Mum

Michael Bitar as Drummer Boy

Alex Lee as News Anchor

Kingston Carroll as Basketball Kid

Mosiah Chartock as Basketball Kid

Ellie Sanchez as Woman in Times Square

Nik Pagán as Drunken Reveler

Anthony Carvello as Drunken Reveler

Play Dirty is streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates.

