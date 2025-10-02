Play Dirty: Full list of cast and characters explored

Shane Black's action thriller Play Dirty was released on Prime Video on October 1, 2025, by Amazon MGM Studios. The film, based on Parker book series by Donald E. Westlake (Richard Stark), features Mark Walhberg as the protagonist, Parker, a professional thief seeking revenge after a double-cross leaves his crew dead.
Following the death of his crew, Parker reluctantly teams up with the one who betrayed him, Zen, and recruits a new crew, including a stage actor/thief, Grofield, with the aim of a massive, high-stakes heist involving a long-lost treasure. LaKeith Stanfield plays Parker's eccentric accomplice Grofield, and Rosa Salazar plays Zen. Keegan-Michael Key and Tony Shalhoub are also featured among other supporting cast members.
Mark Wahlberg plays Parker, a professional thief, in Play Dirty. Driven by a code of conduct and a need for revenge after being double-crossed and left for dead, he orchestrates a massive, complicated heist that forces him to confront a powerful mob and a Latin American dictator.
Mark Wahlberg is known for his performances in films such as Boogie Nights, The Departed, The Fighter, Lone Survivor, Ted, and Transformers: Age of Extinction. The American actor was twice nominated for his performance in The Departed (2006) and for co-producing the biographical sports drama film The Fighter (2010).
Play Dirty features LaKeith Stanfield and Rosa Salazar in supporting roles
The film features LaKeith Stanfield as Grofeild, Parker's accomplice in the major heist and Rosa Salazar as Zen, among other supporting cast members. Listed below are all the other cast and characters featured in Play Dirty:
- Keegan-Michael Key as Ed Mackey
- Chukwudi Iwuji as Phineas Paul
- Nat Wolff as Kincaid
- Gretchen Mol as Grace Webb
- Thomas Jane as Philly Webb
- Tony Shalhoub as Lozini
- Hemky Madera as Colonel Ortiz
- Alejandro Edda as De La Paz
- Claire Lovering as Brenda Mackey
- Chai Hansen as Stan Devers
- Sebastian Carr as Hothead (Knox)
- Nick Russell as Bank Supervisor
- Saskia Archer as Bank Supervisor's Girlfriend
- Byron Coll as Joe
- Kat Hoyos as Natalie
- Ava Caryofyllis as Joe's Daughter
- Harry Peek as Grandstand Man
- Rupert Raineri as Beckler
- Giuseppe D'Allura as Kinney
- Michelle Ang as Bett
- Audrey Kang as Lozini's Assistant
- Andrew Ford as Bosco
- Peta Wilson as Madge
- Patrick Parker as Jack Carpenter
- Gemma Dart as Winnie
- Maisy Caudle as Kid in Treehouse
- Michael Saccente as IRS Man
- Orla Saphron as College Kid
- Michael Kotsohilis as Newsstand Vendor
- Jack Stephens as Newsstand Boy
- Adam Dunn as Reggie Riley
- Cinzia Marrocco as Reggie's Companion
- Pachanida Lalam as Reggie's Companion
- George Tilley as Jimmy the Driver
- Dan Ilic as Blue Hyundai Owner
- Jaime Ureta as Tomas
- Antonio Alvarez as Alvaro
- Wesley Senna Cortes as Factory Guy
- Gabriel Alvarado as Mateo
- Daniel Yi Chen as Nightclub Dancer
- Jayde Albulario as Nightclub Dancer
- Les Chantery as Nick Lewis
- Andreas Lohmeyer as Nightclub Thug
- Austin Hayden as Nightclub Thug
- Noodle Green as Cocktail Waitress
- Brad McMurray as Kincaid's Bodyguard
- James Huang as Doctor
- Mark Cometti as Garber
- Noah Fowler as Caz
- Matthew Backer as Hotel Concierge
- Ashley Lyons as Outfit Guy
- Greg Hatton as Glasscock
- Peter Callan as MTA Worker
- Edward O'Leary as MTA Worker
- Georgia Jarrett as MTA Worker
- Manjit Basran as MTA Worker
- Andrew Shiner as Cowering Hostage
- Yure Covich as Teamster
- Corey Liggins as Teamster
- Marisa Beaumont as Lady with Dog
- Eric Bullock as Newsreader
- Yvonne Zima as Traci
- Vincent Andriano as Terry
- Mark Cuban as Mark Cuban
- Maurice Marvel Meredith as Vault Security
- Stephen Hunter as Vault Security
- Emily Crow as Female Driver
- Susan Parker as Driving Couple
- Denver Beven as Driving Couple
- Skye Lane as Family Mum
- Michael Bitar as Drummer Boy
- Alex Lee as News Anchor
- Kingston Carroll as Basketball Kid
- Mosiah Chartock as Basketball Kid
- Ellie Sanchez as Woman in Times Square
- Nik Pagán as Drunken Reveler
- Anthony Carvello as Drunken Reveler
Play Dirty is streaming on Prime Video.