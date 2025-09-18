Prisoner of War: Full list of cast and characters explored

Prisoner of War is a 2025 American action thriller war film that takes place during one of the most intense chapters of World War II. Directed by Louis Mandylor, the film was originally titled Death March and follows the struggle of a British SAS officer who finds himself captured and thrown into a Japanese-run internment camp in the Philippines.

Upon entering, he is made to battle the camp commander's best fighters if he is to make it through.

Following its festival screenings earlier in the year, it will open on September 19, 2025, in the US from Well Go USA, before a home release in the UK on November 10, 2025.

The 2025 action thriller Prisoner of War features Scott Adkins, Peter Shinkoda, Donald Cowboy Cerrone, Michael Copon, and a strong supporting ensemble.

Who stars in Prisoner of War?

1) Scott Adkins as James Wright

Scott Adkins (Image Via Scott Adkins Instagram)

Headlining the cast of Prisoner of War is Scott Adkins as James Wright, the British officer who becomes the focus of the film. Adkins is best known as of the world's finest martial artist-actors in international cinema.

He initially gained fame from his performance as Yuri Boyka in Undisputed II: Last Man Standing (2006), a character that became iconic in action film and which he recast in two additional sequels.

His body of work ranges from mainstream Hollywood action blockbusters to indie martial arts movies, with guest appearances in The Expendables 2 (2012), Zero Dark Thirty (2012), Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019), and the latest John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).

Adkins has also starred in a lengthy list of direct-to-video offerings, including Ninja (2009), Avengement (2019), and Accident Man (2018).

2) Peter Shinkoda as Lt. Col. Ito

Peter Shinkoda (Image Via Getty)

Canadian actor Peter Shinkoda stars as Lt. Col. Ito, a commanding officer in the camp in Prisoner of War. Shinkoda has established a diverse career on television and film, typically playing complex and nuanced characters.

He is most recognized for his appearance as Nobu Yoshioka in Marvel's Daredevil and as Dai in Falling Skies. He has other credits as a cast member on Midway, The Predator, and I, Robot. For television, he has appeared on Hawaii Five-0, Supernatural, Dark Angel, and Stargate SG-1.

3) Donald Cerrone as Captain Collins

Donald Cerrone (Image Via Getty)

Ex-UFC fighter Donald Cowboy Cerrone takes on the role of Captain Collins in Prisoner of War. Better known for his professional career as a mixed martial artist, Cerrone fought in the lightweight and welterweight divisions within the UFC, where he became one of the most active competitors in the company's history.

He battled 38 times over 11 years and was inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame in 2023. Outside the octagon, Cerrone has started pursuing acting, having been in such movies as Spenser Confidential (2020) and Terror on the Prairie (2022).

4) Michael Copon as Villanueva

Michael Copon (Image Via Michael Copon Instagram)

Michael Copon stars as Villanueva in Prisoner of War. Copon has been seen in television series such as One Tree Hill, where he was Felix Taggaro, and Power Rangers Time Force, where he was the Blue Ranger, Lucas Kendall.

In films, he has appeared in Bring It On: In It to Win It and The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior. Besides his career in acting, Copon has also directed his efforts behind the camera as a producer and has been involved in several entertainment pursuits such as music and radio.

Supporting cast

Michael Rene Walton as The Beard,

Gary Cairns as Jonesy

Gabbi Garcia as Theresa,

Masanori Mimoto as Captain Endo

Shane Kosugi as Hirano

Atsuki Kashio as Hiroshi,

Kansuki Yokoi as Shunsuke Ito.

Prisoner of War has already found its way into the festival scene, with showings at the Beverly Hills Film Festival on April 3, 2025, the Big Bad Film Fest in Glendale on August 22, and at the Sacramento International Film Festival on August 30. It will officially be released digitally on September 19, 2025, in the U.S. via Well Go USA.

