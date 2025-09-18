7 Gal Gadot movies that you should watch

Few modern stars have risen from relative obscurity to household-name status as quickly as Gal Gadot. After representing Israel at the Miss Universe pageant and serving two years in the Israeli Defense Forces, she transitioned from modeling to acting, quickly proving that her natural charm could carry major franchises.

Directors found that her military background aided her in action scenes, while her warmth and humor added emotional depth to big films. As a result, Gal Gadot's filmography now includes superhero movies, international thrillers, and mystery films. These seven movies showcase her journey from supporting roles to stardom.

Disclaimer: The following movies are ranked in no particular order. This article solely contains the writer’s opinion.

Red Notice, Justice League, and 5 other must-watch Gal Gadot movies

1. Wonder Woman (2017)

A still from Wonder Woman (Image via Max)

Guided by a centuries-old sense of duty, the Amazon princess Diana leaves the hidden island of Themyscira and enters the horrors of World War I when an American spy crash-lands offshore.

Convinced that Ares, the god of war, is causing the conflict, she joins the fight to stop him and bring peace, using her indestructible bracelets, the Lasso of Truth, and firm moral beliefs. Director Patty Jenkins blends a superhero origin with the realities of historical warfare, grounding myth in human tragedy.

Gal Gadot’s performance is strong without being exaggerated, adding humor to unfamiliar situations while showing firm determination in combat. Wonder Woman showed that Gadot could lead a major film, turning a standard origin story into a notable epic.

Where to watch: Max

2. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

A still from Fast & Furious 6 (Image via Netflix).

Dominic Toretto and his crew enjoy a quiet life after their Rio heist, but federal agent Hobbs persuades them to reunite against a rogue Special Ops team carrying out daring vehicle heists in Europe.

Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar is back, romancing Han and showing strong loyalty as the team chases a tank down a Spanish highway and later tries to take down an airplane on a long runway. The mission becomes personal when they learn that Letty, presumed dead, is alive, amnesiac, and working for the antagonist.

In Fast & Furious 6, Gisele is a full crew member, giving Gal Gadot opportunities to utilize the weapon-handling skills she learned in the military. She handles motorcycles and weapons with ease, and Gisele’s self-sacrificing exit brings unexpected emotion to the franchise’s action scenes.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Red Notice (2021)

A still from Red Notice (Image via Netflix)

An Interpol-issued Red Notice sparks a global hunt for the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop,” played with smooth charm by Gal Gadot. Dwayne Johnson’s strict FBI profiler teams up and often clashes with Ryan Reynolds’ joking conman while chasing Cleopatra’s legendary bejeweled eggs.

Triple-crosses, prison breaks, and Spanish dance-fights follow as alliances quickly shift. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s caper relies on star chemistry, and Gadot’s clever villain offers a strong contrast to the leads’ different styles. She uses style effectively, switching accents and fighting moves with ease, demonstrating her range beyond superhero roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Death on the Nile (2022)

A still from Death on the Nile (Image via Hulu)

Director Kenneth Branagh’s second Agatha Christie adaptation stars Gal Gadot in elegant gowns and jewelry as Linnet Ridgeway, a wealthy heiress whose honeymoon cruise down the Nile is ruined by murder.

Everyone on the paddle-steamer Karnak has motives, from spurned lovers to bitter companions, and detective Hercule Poirot must sift through deceptions before the killer strikes again. Desert sunsets, champagne, and Jacqueline de Bellefort’s jealous gaze fill the frames.

Switching from action gear to formal wear, Gadot shows classic glamour while subtly hinting at Linnet’s privileged flaws, keeping suspicion alive. The cast (Annette Bening, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, and Russell Brand) builds tension, but Gadot holds the focus, her composure breaking when danger appears.

Where to watch: Hulu

5. Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

A still from Keeping Up with the Joneses (Image via Amazon Prime Video).

Suburban couple Jeff and Karen Gaffney expect a quiet life until stylish new neighbors Tim and Natalie Jones move in, secretly working as undercover spies investigating an arms deal. Gal Gadot plays Natalie, a skilled operative who can handle a sniper rifle as easily as she hosts dinner parties.

Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher provide the comedy once explosions replace block parties, turning the streets into an action zone. Action-comedies depend on a believable serious character, and Gadot’s tall, cool style contrasts nicely with Fisher’s worried neighbor. Whether walking through a spy mall or sharing advice over drinks, she delivers lines with a touch of warmth to show Natalie’s care for her neighbors.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6. Knight and Day (2010)

A still from Knight and Day (Image via Netflix)

Tom Cruise’s eccentric secret agent Roy Miller drags Cameron Diaz’s unsuspecting mechanic into a worldwide chase over a perpetual-energy battery called the Zephyr.

Gal Gadot appears in the supporting role of Naomi, an associate of the film's villain whose allegiances are against the heroes. Trains explode in the Alps, bulls chase the heroes through Spanish streets, and every mode of transport becomes a site for bold stunts.

Gadot’s early Hollywood role is brief, yet Naomi’s confident introduction hints at the strong presence that would appear in later films. Director James Mangold keeps the pace quick, but Gadot’s steady focus stands out.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

A still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League (Image via Max)

The four-hour director’s cut restores Cyborg’s tragic arc, fleshes out Flash’s heroism, and shows a more seasoned Wonder Woman investigating ancient relics that signal upcoming invasions. After Superman’s death, alien warlord Steppenwolf arrives to collect Mother Boxes hidden on Earth, prompting Bruce Wayne to assemble metahumans under a united banner.

Diana shares Amazonian lore and charges into battle, wielding her magical Amazonian sword and her signature bracers. Unlike the shorter 2017 theatrical release, the Snyder version gives Gal Gadot more space to portray an experienced yet determined Diana, blending politics with Greek mythology. She narrates historical scenes in a voiceover, adding weight to slow-motion moments that make superheroes seem grand.

Where to watch: Max

Conclusion

From a brief cameo opposite Tom Cruise to starring in a major superhero film, Gal Gadot’s journey over the past decade reflects trends in blockbuster filmmaking: global, fast-paced, and increasingly centered on strong women.

Each of these seven films showcases a different skill in her repertoire: comedic timing, elegant poise, and athletic action. Together, they show her unique mix of grace and strength that makes her stand out among actresses.

