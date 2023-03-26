Will the Wonder Woman series be continued?

Wonder Woman is an iconic superhero in the DC Universe, renowned for her immense strength, courage, and compassion. From comic books to movies and TV shows, she has delighted fans for generations with her inspiring character and heroic deeds.

Since its debut in 2017, the series has received critical acclaim and commercial success, with the first film grossing over $800 million worldwide. The sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, was released in 2020 and although it received mixed reviews, it still managed to earn over $165 million at the global box office.

Despite the popularity of the Wonder Woman series, there has been a clear official announcement regarding its cancelation. Fans were excitedly looking forward to seeing the next chapter of Princess Diana's story, as they were inspired by her tenacity, strength, and bravery.

Director Patty Jenkins confirms cancellation of Wonder Woman 3

Unfortunately, the Wonder Woman series has come to an end. On December 14, 2022, renowned filmmaker Patty Jenkins released an official statement about the cancelation of the highly anticipated movie by Warner Bros. The Hollywood Reporter initially reported the news in the first week of December 2022.

Jenkins, who directed two previously successful Wonder Woman movies, expressed her disappointment in the statement, along with her gratitude for the opportunity to have worked on the films. She also thanked fans for their unwavering support of the franchise, which has become a cultural phenomenon.

In her Twitter post, Jenkins clarified the situation by releasing her own statement, stating that the cancelation of the project was due to changes in how the DC Universe operates.

She also conveyed her personal disappointment in not being able to complete the story alongside her team of collaborators.

Jenkins cited the recent merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, which has led to significant changes in the company's structure, as a possible reason for the cancelation. This restructuring has resulted in reduced production and the formation of DC Studios, which James Gunn and Peter Safran will lead.

Future of Wonder Woman in DCEU

The future of Gal Gadot in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) remains uncertain. (Image via DC)

The future of Gal Gadot in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) remains uncertain following the cancelation of the next sequel. However, there are indications that the character will continue to play a significant role in the franchise.

Gal Gadot, who has portrayed her role in DCEU since her debut in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, was expected to be seen in the upcoming film, "The Flash," but DC made things a little complicated and removed her role in the movie.

However, the popularity of the character and her enduring appeal as a feminist icon suggests that there is potential for the character to appear in future films or television shows.

It is also possible that the cancelation of the movie may lead to a new creative direction for the character, with different filmmakers and writers bringing their own unique interpretations to the role.

Poll : Do you want DC to continue with Wonder Woman 3 in future? Yes No 0 votes