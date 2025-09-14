7 Zendaya movies that you should try

Since she moved from Disney Channel shows to major films, Zendaya has become one of the most-watched performers of her generation. From a teenage sitcom star to a history-making Emmy winner, she has built a resume that already contains billion-dollar spectacles, intimate two-handers, and animated adventures.

Critics now see Zendaya as a strong performer in big franchise movies. Her off-screen influence in fashion and activism is notable, but her films show her growth best. From The Greatest Showman to Dune, each represents a pivotal moment in her career trajectory, demonstrating different facets of her evolving artistry.

Disclaimer: The following movies are ranked in no particular order. This article solely contains the writer’s opinion.

7 must-watch Zendaya movies

1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

A still from Spider-Man: No Way Home (Image via Hulu)

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker's secret identity as the friendly neighborhood superhero leads to chaos when a spell brings villains from other universes into Earth-616 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Zendaya plays Michelle Jones, aka MJ, who is also Peter Parker's girlfriend and thus becomes a target. Her role in the movie is a driving factor, responsible for major plot points, like using Doctor Strange's technology to help locate the villains.

The actress tackles emotions like grief and defiance expertly, avoiding the typical romantic tropes in superhero films. She is a constant driving factor behind Peter's motivation, while also standing out on her own.

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

2) Dune

A still from Dune (Image via HBO Max)

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel stars Zendaya as Chani, a Fremen warrior featured in Paul's visions and later as a survivor on Arrakis. Dune saves the actress' full appearance for the end, building interest through dreams of her eyes.

In this role, Zendaya employs the art of subtlety, showing realism and threat through small movements. Villeneuve used her skill to suggest background without much dialogue, which she conveys through a powerful and grounded presence. This sets up her larger role in the sequel.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

3) Malcolm & Marie

A still from Malcolm & Marie (Image via Netflix)

Filmed during the 2020 lockdown, Sam Levinson's black-and-white drama takes place over one night in a house in California, exploring a couple's heated arguments about their relationship and careers. Zendaya plays Marie, whose anger toward her boyfriend Malcolm explodes after he forgets to thank her at his premiere.

The emotion in Malcolm & Marie bases a lot on the actress' shift between anger and sadness. One such example is a long monologue she delivers that critiques Malcolm's ego. The role proves she can handle serious drama without relying on big effects.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Space Jam: A New Legacy

A still from Space Jam: A New Legacy (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

LeBron James teams up with the Looney Tunes in this film, where he enters a virtual world to rescue his son from an evil algorithm by winning a high-stakes basketball game. Zendaya voices Lola Bunny, updated as a skilled player who, after leaving the Tune Squad, is recruited back to the team and questions Bugs Bunny's plans.

Director Malcolm D. Lee chose Zendaya voice for its confident tone, her timing helping shape the animation. In Space Jam: A New Legacy, Lola's role improves the team's dynamics, and the actress shows her prowess in voice acting.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

5) The Greatest Showman

A still from The Greatest Showman (Image via Disney+)

This musical retells P. T. Barnum's story as a tale of inclusion and promotion, following his rise from poverty to creating a circus empire while facing societal prejudices. It also tells the story of the members of his circus.

Zendaya plays Anne Wheeler, a trapeze artist in an interracial romance with Phillip Carlyle, which balances the main plot. She handles aerial scenes and emotional depth. She trained for months on rigs, putting on a critically acclaimed performance. Her duet with Zac Efron, Rewrite the Stars, has become one of musical theater's most recognized love songs. The role grew her fan base and led to more adult parts.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

6) Smallfoot

A still from Smallfoot (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This animated film reverses the Bigfoot myth, with yetis discovering a human and questioning their isolated society's beliefs about the outside world. Zendaya voices Meechee, a young yeti who questions her village's rules by starting a group to study humans. The role required positive energy with some doubt.

Zendaya delivers a standout vocal performance on the song Wonderful Life. The character blends belief in science and curiosity, drawing in viewers of all ages. The film had a modest theatrical run, but its streaming afterlife means her activist ethos now lives inside countless children's repeat-viewing queues.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

7) Zapped!

A still from Zapped! (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This 2014 Disney Channel movie was Zendaya's first lead role in a film, centering on a teen who gains magical powers through a phone app that lets her control boys, leading to chaotic high school adventures and personal growth.

Zendaya plays Zoey, a dancer whose app controls boys, leading to comedy and lessons. It is aimed at young viewers from the actress' Shake It Up days. The film drew high ratings and helped launch her series K.C. Undercover.

It shows her early talent. While seldom cited in career retrospectives, the TV film stands as proof that her screen command was never accidental.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

These seven films cover animation, sci-fi, and drama, marking key points in Zendaya's career. They show her focus on challenging roles. Her film work continues to grow, offering lessons in building a strong career.

Each title of Zendaya's career functions as a skill tree: blockbuster logistics in Dune and Spider-Man, vocal precision in Smallfoot and Space Jam, emotional rawness in Malcolm & Marie, classical musical chops in The Greatest Showman, and family-friendly charisma in Zapped!

