Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 premiere ending explained: What happens to Billie and the Russo family?

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 premieres on Disney Channel with a double-episode debut on September 12, 2025, bringing the Russo family back to the center of new magical challenges. Justin Russo, played by David Henrie, now trains his adopted daughter Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) alongside his sons Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko).

In episode 1, Curse Me Baby One More Time, Billie casts a spell that accidentally transforms Roman, creating tension among the siblings. At the same time, Minister McFigglehorn (Kirsten Vangsness), under Lord Morsus’s control, plants a dangerous object in the Russo household.

On the other hand, episode 2, Ooze!… I Did It Again, introduces a changeling that drains the family’s powers, forcing them to combine their remaining magic to survive. The ending leaves the Russo family safe but exposed to future threats tied to Lord Morsus’s prophecy.

How does the curse on Roman influence the plot of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2?

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 (Image via Disney Plus)

The premiere begins with the Russo siblings competing against each other in spell mastery. Roman quickly proves himself to be a natural, sparking insecurity in Billie. Her jealousy leads her to cast a curse intended to slow down his progress, but it backfires dramatically, turning Roman into a baby and then an old man. While Justin eventually undoes the day’s chaos, the mishap highlights the renewed tension between Billie and her brothers.

By resolving the curse with forgiveness and reassurance, the family momentarily restores balance. Roman embraces Billie as his sister regardless of magical rankings, while Milo also begins to assert his own place in the training dynamic. However, the incident plants the seeds of rivalry that continue to fuel the narrative throughout Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2.

What role does Minister McFigglehorn play in the family’s growing danger?

While the Russo children confront their rivalries, the true threat emerges through Minister of Education Bigalow McFigglehorn. Secretly under the control of Lord Morsus, she infiltrates the Russo household during the chaos caused by Roman’s curse. Pretending to check on their magical progress, she successfully plants a mysterious object inside the family home.

This object glows ominously under Billie’s bed, setting up a direct connection between Lord Morsus and the Russo family. The ending of Episode 1 makes clear that the danger is already inside their home, even though the Russos remain unaware. McFigglehorn’s role emphasizes how outside forces can manipulate the family’s vulnerabilities, especially when distracted by personal disputes.

By linking the villain’s plan to Billie’s story, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 ensures that the young wizard’s journey will not only involve sibling rivalries but also larger threats tied to wizarding prophecies.

What does the changeling reveal mean for the Russos moving forward?

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 (Image via Disney Plus)

Episode 2 intensifies the tension by introducing a changeling, a creature that consumes wizard powers. While Billie and Milo travel to the wizard world in search of a cure for Billie’s failing magic, Roman and Winter accidentally release the monster at home.

The changeling drains the Russos’ magic, including Justin’s, forcing the family to combine their remaining energy and channel it through Billie to defeat it. The plan works, but the changeling escapes.

Two twists close the episode: Milo secretly steals a dragon egg, and a new character, Piper, is revealed as an artist painting prophetic visions of Billie. These events set up a larger storyline for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2, tying Billie’s fate to Lord Morsus’s prophecy.

What does the ending of the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 premiere set up?

The double-episode premiere ends with the Russo family safe but unaware of the dangers surrounding them. Lord Morsus’s influence enters their home through the object planted by Minister McFigglehorn. The changeling escapes after feeding on the family’s magic, leaving its whereabouts unknown.

Billie, who channels the family’s remaining power to defeat the creature, faces unresolved questions about her role in the prophecy. The events position Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 to follow Billie’s rivalry with Roman and Milo while connecting her storyline to Lord Morsus’s plans.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 premiered with a two-part opener, Curse Me Baby One More Time and Ooze!… I Did It Again. New episodes air Fridays at 7/6c on Disney Channel. Episodes will also be available to stream on Disney+ beginning October 8, 2025.

