The unique magical family has finally returned to Disney in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2. After the adventures in season 1, Justin has three young wizards to train this time for the family wizard competition.

With Roman and Milo now joining Billie in her magic learning journey, twists and surprises can be expected to witness this season. As the show premiered with two episodes on September 12, 2025, viewers must be wondering how many episodes they can expect for the show ahead.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 will have a total of ten episodes, with the first two episodes released on September 12, 2025.

All episodes in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2, and when they arrive

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@disneychannel)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 is all set to continue the story of the Russos. Season 1 followed Justin, leading a normal life before, now becoming a magical mentor to young Billie. As the series brought several challenges for them, it ended with Justin's sons, Roman and Milo, gaining magical powers.

The series is set to have a total of ten episodes this season. The first two episodes of the show premiered on September 12, 2025.

Episode number Release date 1 September 12, 2025 2 September 12, 2025 3 September 19, 2025 4 September 26, 2025 5 October 3, 2025 6 October 10, 2025 7 October 17, 2025 8 October 24, 2025 9 October 31, 2025 10 November 7, 2025

While the first season had an elaborate count of 21 episodes, this season will bring adventures and twists for only ten episodes.

Where to watch all episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@disneychannel)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 will be airing the episodes every Friday from September 12, 2025, on Disney Channel in the United States. Viewers can watch it on their cable television or watch it on Disney Channel on Demand after the broadcast.

The series will also be available for streaming in the US and several other international regions on Disney+ from October 8, 2025. Viewers can subscribe to Disney+ through multiple plans the platform offers.

An ad-inclusive streaming plan for Disney+ is available at the price of $10/month. The ad-free subscription plan for the platform is priced at $16/month or $160/year. Several bundle subscription options allow users to subscribe to Disney+ with platforms like Hulu, HBO Max, and more. Interested viewers can check the pricing and offers for all these options.

All about Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@disneychannel)

As the first season ended up bringing magical powers to two more Russo family members, Roman and Milo, season 2 will have more challenges for the characters to face.

With Billie, Roman, and Milo now having special powers, Justin is set to train the three for the Family Wizard Championship. However, difficulties lie ahead as Billie struggles with casting spells. Dangers loom over them all as the hooded figure and other evil actions shown in the series' trailer hint that Billie's powers are under target once again.

Viewers can also expect to see Selene Gomez reprise her role as Alex Russo briefly. Several other guest stars like Freya Skye, Harvey Guillén, and Recker Eans will also appear in unique roles this season.

Created by Jed Elinoff, Todd J. Greenwald, and Scott Thomas, the show stars Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Max Matenko as Milo, Alkaio Thiele as Roman, David Henrie as Justin, and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada, among others.

Watch Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 on Disney Channel.

