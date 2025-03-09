Queen of the Ring: Full list of cast explored

Directed by Ash Avildsen, Queen of the Ring is an upcoming biopic sports drama film, exploring the life of the female wrestler Mildred Burke. The story is based on Burke's manuscripts and Jeff Leen's 2010 book, The Queen of the Ring: S*x, Muscles, Diamonds, and the Making of an American Legend.

In this film, Emily Bett Rickards portrays Mildred Burke, while viewers will see Josh Lucas, Kelli Berglund, and Walton Goggins in supporting roles.

Mildred Burke was a single mother from a small town who struggled to make a change in one of America's most male-dominated sports. She needed to overcome obstacles and toil day and night, becoming the first female millionaire athlete.

Queen of the Ring was released in theaters in the United States on March 7, 2025.

Queen of the Ring: Full list of cast

1) Emily Bett Rickards as Mildred Burke

Emily Bett Rickards plays Mildred Burke, a tough and determined character whose journey is traced in Queen of the Ring.

Emily Bett Rickards is a Canadian actress. Some of her previous works include Calamity Jane (2024), The Clinic (2018), Brooklyn (2015), We Need to Talk (2022), and more.

2) Josh Lucas as Billy Wolfe

Josh Lucas plays Billy Wolfe, a character whose choices and actions drive much of the story forward.

Josh Lucas is an American actor. His previous works include Ford v Ferrari (2019), Glory Road (2006), Sweet Home Alabama (2002), Blood of Dust (2023), and more.

3) Walton Goggins as Jack Pfefer

Walton Goggins (Image via Instagram/@waltongoggingsbonafide)

Walton Goggins plays Jack Pfefer, a smart and ambitious manager who has a big impact on Mildred's career.

Walton Goggins is an American actor, and his previous works include The Luckest Man in America (2024), The Hateful Eight (2015), Django Unchained (2012), Predators (2010), and more. He also stars as Rick in season 3 of the HBO show The White Lotus.

4) Kelli Berglund

Kelli Berglund (Image via Instagram/@kelliberglund)

Kelli Burglund plays the character Nell Stewart in Queen of the Ring.

Kelli Berglund is an American actress. Some of her previous works include Cherry (2021), Wallbanger (2024), Hubie Halloween (2020), Mark, Mary & Some Other People (2021), and more.

Other cast members

As revealed by IMDB, here is the list of supporting cast:

Tyler Posey as G. Bill

Francesca Eastwood as Mae Young

Marie Avgeropoulos as Elvira Snodgrass

Kailey Farmer as June Byers

Cara Buono as Bertha

Gavin Casalegno as Joe Jr.

Adam Demos as George

Deborah Ann Woll as Gladys Gillem

Damaris Lewis as Babs Wingo

Martin Kove as Al Haft

James E. Cornette as NWA Commissioner

Dean Hill as Ring announcer

Jett Jansen as Referee

Angela Bell as Jack Area fan

Screenwriters of the film include director Ash Avildsen, Jeff Leen, and Alston Ramsay. Avildsen also serves as the producer, along with Aimee Schoof, Isen Robbins, and B.D. Gunnell.

Queen of the Ring: Official trailer explored

The trailer for this film, produced by Sumerian Pictures and Intrinsic Value Films, was released on January 16, 2025, on Sumerian's official YouTube channel. The 130-minute film premiered at the Buffalo International Film Festival on October 15, 2024.

In the official trailer, Mildred Burke is seen comforting her young son after a nightmare. It subsequently highlights how Burke works hard to make her dream of becoming a wrestling star come true, while raising her son alone. In her journey, she teams up with Billy Wolfe (played by Josh Lucas), who becomes her trainer.

Featuring a mix of established and emerging actors, the film presents a dramatized account of Burke’s journey in professional wrestling.

