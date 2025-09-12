Rabbit Trap: Full list of cast and characters explored

The forthcoming psychological horror movie Rabbit Trap has already generated quite the buzz with its creepy premise and performances. Written and directed by Bryn Chainey in his feature debut, the 2025 release combines folklore and a creepy period setting.

Taking place in 1973, Rabbit Trap is about a couple whose relocation to a secluded Welsh cabin turns ugly when they accidentally awaken an airborne Tylwyth Teg fairy circle. Their discovery welcomes the appearance of a mysterious child whose arrival implies that their lives can never return to normal.

The film premiered in the Midnight category of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025, before it obtained a U.S. distribution by Magnolia Pictures on September 12, 2025.

Rabbit Trap features Dev Patel as Charles, Rosy McEwen as Diana, Jade Croot as Mary, and Charlie Murphy in a key role.

Who stars in Rabbit Trap?

1) Dev Patel as Darcy Davenport

Dev Patel at Le Grand Diner du Louvre (Image via Getty)

Darcy Davenport is the lead of Rabbit Trap, played by Dev Patel. Dev Patel started his career with the teen drama Skins in 2007. He landed his first major role in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire (2008) a year later, which saw him nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor.

Patel’s filmography has been a mix, featuring movies like Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Chappie (2015), and more. He also won a BAFTA Award and was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Lion (2016).

Patel is now juggling independent films, like The Green Knight (2021), with directorial projects, such as Monkey Man (2024). In the film Rabbit Trap, he is the leading man and also serves as an executive producer.

2) Rosy McEwan as Daphne Davenport

Rosy McEwan in Rabbit Trap (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

Opposite Patel is Rosy McEwen as Daphne Davenport. McEwen shot to fame with her BAFTA-nominated performance in Blue Jean (2022), which earned her a British Independent Film Award.

On screen, she has appeared on TV shows including TNT’s The Alienist (2020) and Channel 4’s Close to Me (2021). Her theatre work has included the Royal Shakespeare Company and a highly praised stint as Desdemona in the National Theatre’s Othello.

3) Jade Croot as the Child

Jade Croot in Rabbit Trap (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

Welsh actress Jade Croot stars as the enigmatic child at the center of the film's horror. Croot started her career aged just 13 in The Machine before later gracing the stage as Helen of Troy in Doctor Faustus at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

She achieved broader recognition through television appearances, including Channel 4's The Accident, Netflix's The Witcher, and BBC dramas Steeltown Murders and The Reckoning.

She most recently finished shooting Romain Gavras's feature Sacrifice with Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy.

More details on the movie explored

Rabbit Trap (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

The movie is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah of SpectreVision, who are known for developing unique genre titles. Lawrence Inglee, Elisa Lleras, Alex Ashworth, and Sean Marley are also producers.

While Dev Patel is an executive producer with Wiser Film's Benjamin Kramer, Carte Blanche's Kyle Stroud, Tom Ogden, and Bankside Films' Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green.

Composer Lucrecia Dalt works with sound designer Graham Reznick and sound supervisor Brent Kiser to craft the movie's haunting audio. Principal photography occurred in 2023, with locations including North Yorkshire.

It was chosen for the Sundance Film Festival's Midnight section after wrapping production, which opened on January 24, 2025.

Produced by Bankside Films with SpectreVision, the film takes on isolation, superstition, and insidious unease as told from the perspective of a wedded pair who accidentally encounter something much more sinister than they could have ever conceived.

Magnolia Pictures subsequently acquired U.S. distribution, with the release date set for September 12, 2025.

