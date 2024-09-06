Red Rooms (2023) Ending Explained: What did Kelly-Anne do to prove Chevalier guilty?

Red Rooms is a Canadian psychological thriller that was released in 2023. Originally titled Les Chambres Rouges in French, the film was written and directed by filmmaker Pascal Plante. It revolves around the story of a model who becomes very involved in following a trial against someone accused of murder.

The film stars actors like Juliette Gariépy, Laurie Babin, Charlotte Aubin, Pierre Chagnon, Elisabeth Locas, Rebecca Makonnen, Maxim Martin, and Stanley Hilaire. Production first began in 2022, and the film premiered at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on July 4, 2023.

Critics and audiences have mostly given the film positive reviews as many appreciated the ending, where the main character's dissociation and obsession become the reason that the murderer is declared guilty. Red Rooms is now available to stream via rent or purchase on platforms like Fandango and Amazon Prime Video based on regional availability.

Plot summary and ending of Red Rooms explored

Red Rooms starts with fashion model Kelly-Anne attending the trial of a suspected murderer Ludovic Chevalier. He is accused of killing three women through the urban legend of the Red Room and broadcasting the same publically. Chevalier pleads not guilty to the crime in court.

Kelly-Anne begins developing an interest in the crime and digs up more information about the case. In the process, she becomes friends with Clementine, who firmly believes that Chevalier is innocent. Despite their vastly different personalities, the two have many conversations. Kelly-Anne even introduces her new friend to her personal AI model named Guinevere.

The trial continues until it is time to screen the videos that Chevalier filmed and broadcasted in a closed hearing, not open to the media. The court then announces that even though there are five victims, only two videos are available. Significantly, a video of one of the victims Camille Beaulieu, is unavailable.

Kelly-Anne starts to research about Camille and slowly becomes obsessed with her. She finds Camille's address and hacks into her WiFi and email account. In this process, Kelly-Anne even finds the rest of the unavailable videos stored among Camille's data, which she shares with Clementine.

Kelly-Anne's obsession with the murder victim increases as she starts dressing and mimicking Camille. Chevalier even seems to notice and acknowledge her during the trial as she wears clothes similar to Camille's on a particular day. During this time, Kelly-Anne's paranoia and worry about being watched also rise.

Towards the end of Red Rooms, Kelly-Anne fully dissociates from her personality and takes up Camille's appearance. She wears a blonde wig to imitate the victim, takes photographs on her bed, and watches the film clip of the victim many times.

In the last scene of the film, the audience sees a media report detailing the outcome of the case. The court received the missing videos from an anonymous source, which led to them declaring Chevalier guilty. The accused also pled guilty after that. It is likely that Kelly-Anne was the one who forwarded the clips since she was the only one who had access to them throughout the film.

Audiences can watch the film via online streaming platforms like Fandango and Amazon Prime Video. Red Rooms might also be available for purchase on YouTube Movies as per regional availability.

