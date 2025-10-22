Regretting You cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Director Josh Boone's Regretting You will be released theatrically by Paramount Pictures in the US on October 24, 2025. This adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2019 novel follows the complex relationship between a mother and daughter who are estranged due to loss, betrayal, and forgiveness.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Allison Williams as Morgan Grant and McKenna Grace as her daughter, Clara, along with Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald, Scott Eastwood, and Clancy Brown. They are joined by Sam Morelos, Ethan Costanilla, and Aubrey Brockwell.

Main cast and characters of Regretting You

1) Allison Williams as Morgan Grant

A still of Williams's character from Regretting You (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Allison Williams portrays Morgan Grant, whose world is shattered when her husband and sister are involved in a car accident. Morgan tries to move forward with her life as she uncovers secrets in her family, rethinks her decisions, and finds a way to reconnect with her daughter.

Williams has appeared in Girls and the film Get Out. She has extensive television and film experience, showcasing a range of dramatic and comedic performances.

2) McKenna Grace as Clara Grant

A still of Grace's character from Regretting You (Image via Paramount Pictures)

McKenna Grace plays Clara Grant, Morgan's teenage daughter, who tries to cope with her father's death and the chaos that ensues. Clara feels bitter, resentful, frustrated, and betrayed, questioning what her mother does as she struggles to find her own identity after the catastrophe.

Grace is known for her roles in Gifted, Young Sheldon, The Handmaid's Tale, and Captain Marvel. She has earned respect for her range and versatility as an actress.

3) Dave Franco as Jonah Sullivan

A still of Franco's character from the movie (Image via Paramount Pictures).

Dave Franco is playing Jonah Sullivan, Morgan's boyfriend and the previous husband of her late sister. Jonah struggles to stay faithful to his deceased wife, battling the lingering feelings he still has for her and the growing chemistry he feels with Morgan. His internal conflict adds to the tension and emotional depth of the story.

Franco is known for his roles in 21 Jump Street, Now You See Me, and The Disaster Artist. He has built a career portraying both comedic and dramatic characters.

4) Mason Thames as Miller Adams

Grace and Mason's characters (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Mason Thames plays Miller Adams, a kind classmate of Clara who offers her comfort during her time of mourning. The reassuring presence of Miller and his empathetic personality guide Clara through her grief, and their friendship gives us moments of hope and emotional growth throughout the movie.

Thames made his film debut as the lead in The Black Phone. He is also appearing in the movie's sequel. The 18-year-old American actor has also worked in How to Train Your Dragon and Monster Summer.

5) Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny Davidson

A still of Willa Fitzgerald's character from the movie (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Willa Fitzgerald plays Jenny Davidson, Morgan's sister and Jonah's late wife. Jenny's presence and decisions, mainly shown through flashbacks, have lasting effects on those around her, influencing the plot and emotional tension.

Willa has also appeared in Dare Me, Scream: Resurrection, and Heathers. She has also appeared as Officer Roscoe Conklin in Reacher.

6) Scott Eastwood as Chris Grant

A still of Eastwood's character from the movie (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Scott Eastwood plays Chris Grant in Regretting You, Morgan's husband and Clara's father, whose death triggers the story's events. Though mostly shown in flashbacks and memories, Chris is loving yet complex, influencing the choices and emotions of those he leaves behind. Eastwood has also appeared in The Longest Ride, Suicide Squad, and Fury

Supporting cast of Regretting You

The supporting cast of Regretting You includes:

Clancy Brown as Hank Gramps Adams : Miller's wise and reliable grandfather, who acts as the moral compass of the story.

: Miller's wise and reliable grandfather, who acts as the moral compass of the story. Sam Morelos as Lexie : Clara's lively and supportive best friend who encourages her to open up and face her pain.

: Clara's lively and supportive best friend who encourages her to open up and face her pain. Ethan Costanilla as Efren : A classmate whose humor and kindness help Clara reconnect with the real world.

: A classmate whose humor and kindness help Clara reconnect with the real world. Aubrey Brockwell as young Clara: In the flashbacks, she portrays Morgan's young character, who loses innocence after a tragedy.

Regretting You is expected to stream on Paramount+ following its theatrical release on October 24, 2025.

