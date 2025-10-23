Reminders of Him cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Reminders of Him is a new romantic drama film written and directed by Vanessa Caswill based on Colleen Hoover's 2022 bestselling novel of the same title, co-written by Hoover and Lauren Levine. The movie, scheduled for release in the United States on March 13, 2026, has already generated significant hype among the book's author's audience. The movie cast features Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, Lauren Graham, Bradley Whitford, and country musician Lainey Wilson in her acting debut. Produced between April and June 2025 in Calgary, Reminders of Him is Hoover's first feature adaptation with direct participation in the screenplay. What is the cast of Reminders of Him? 1) Maika Monroe as Kenna RowanMaika Monroe (Image Via Getty)The lead of Reminders of Him is Maika Monroe, who stars as Kenna Rowan, a former prisoner returning to her hometown after serving time for a fatal accident. Monroe, whose initial turn as a scream queen came in the horror successes The Guest and It Follows (both 2014), has since established herself as a contemporary scream queen with turns in Villains (2019), Watcher (2022), and Longlegs (2024) with Nicolas Cage. Aside from horror, she has appeared in Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), Honey Boy (2019), and Hot Summer Nights (2017). In Reminders of Him, she is playing a woman trying to win forgiveness and the opportunity to be reunited with her young daughter after years of self-imposed isolation and guilt.2) Tyriq Withers as Ledger WardTyriq Withers (Image Via Getty)Tyriq Withers stars as Ledger Ward, a retired NFL athlete and bar owner who is an unlikely source of empathy in Kenna's life. Withers, a Hollywood up-and-comer, was noticed after appearing in the award-winning Atlanta episode Rich Wigga, Poor Wigga starring Donald Glover in 2022. He has also appeared in The Game, Tell Me Lies, and the 2025 slasher follow-up I Know What You Did Last Summer. In Reminders of Him, Withers portrays a man caught between love and loyalty, as his intensifying relationship with Kenna tests the town's judgment and his own moral limits.3) Rudy Pankow as Scotty LandryRudy Pankow (Image Via Getty)Rudy Pankow appears in the title role of Scotty Landry, the deceased boyfriend of Kenna whose death initiates the events in the film. Pankow is most famous for his acting role as JJ Maybank on Netflix's Outer Banks (2020–2024). Besides his breakout TV role, he has also performed in stage shows such as Romeo and Juliet (2024). Read More: 7 crime documentaries to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Neighbor’4) Lauren Graham as Grace LandryLauren Graham (Image Via Getty)Lauren Graham plays Grace Landry, Scotty's mother and Kenna's grandmother. Graham is most famous for her iconic characters in Gilmore Girls and Parenthood, and movies such as Bad Santa (2003), Because I Said So (2007), and Evan Almighty (2007). She recently starred in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and The Z-Suite. She is a protective grandmother who refuses to forgive Kenna, and she is the source of one of the film's most heart-wrenching conflicts. 5) Bradley Whitford as Patrick LandryBradley Whitford (Image Via Getty)Patrick Landry is played by Bradley Whitford, Scotty's father and Diem's grandfather. A three-time Emmy Award winner, Whitford is best known for his portrayal of Josh Lyman in The West Wing (1999–2006). He then appeared in Get Out (2017), The Post (2017), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale (2018–2025), for which he won yet another Emmy. In Reminders of Him, Whitford plays a man caught between righteousness and grief, and through him embodies the bitterness and fear between Kenna and her daughter. The supporting cast features, Lainey Wilson as AmyJennifer Robertson as Kenna's landlord, Zoe Kosovic as DiemMonika Myers as Lady Diana, Hilary Jardine as Ledger's colleague Nicholas Duvernay stars as RomanWhat Reminders of Him is about? Reminders of Him is the story of Kenna Rowan, a woman who has just been released from prison, having served time for a tragic error of judgment that cost her everything. Back in Wyoming, she aims to rebuild and reconnect with her daughter, Diem, who is being brought up by her late boyfriend's parents, Grace and Patrick Landry. When her pleas for forgiveness are rejected, she finds unexpected solace in Ledger Ward, a local bar owner connected to her past.Read More: Where was Regretting You filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production detailsThe movie is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2026