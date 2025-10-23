7 crime documentaries to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Neighbor’

Netflix's The Perfect Neighbor by Geeta Gandbhir has found a place in many subscribers watchlists because it provides new insight into the well-known case of Ajike Owens. The 35-year-old Florida resident was shot on June 2, 2023, by Susan Louise Lorincz over a seemingly trivial neighbour dispute. The Perfect Neighbor explores discrimination, stand-your-ground law, gun violence, and more.

Even though the actual shooting is not captured on camera, The Perfect Neighbor provides the full picture by incorporating eye-opening bodycam footage of all the incidents that happened before, in addition to investigative interviews with family members and neighbors. Emotional and unsettling, The Perfect Neighbor gives viewers plenty to think about.

Viewers who found The Perfect Neighbor interesting should check out the crime documentaries on this list that are equally compelling.

What Jennifer Did, and six other crime documentaries like The Perfect Neighbor that everyone should watch

1) 3½ Minutes, Ten Bullets (2015)

This documentary, like The Perfect Neighbor, covers the stand-your-ground law (Image via Facebook/@HBODocumentaryFilms)

3½ Minutes, Ten Bullets, like The Perfect Neighbor, also raises pertinent questions about Florida's stand-your-ground law and how it carries the risk of being used to justify prejudice and unfounded violence.

It explores the case of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old boy who was shot by 45-year-old Michael David Dunn because of an argument over loud music. Director Marc Silver not only gives the audience a better understanding of what led to the shooting, but also covers the subsequent trial.

The cohesive storytelling, similar to The Perfect Neighbor, helps ensure that the viewers are invested till the end. It is also interesting how the documentary lays out the facts of the case, along with showcasing how the cases affected the local community.

Where to watch: 3½ Minutes, Ten Bullets is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

2) Strong Island (2017)

This well-made documentary is emotional and thought-provoking (Image via Netflix)

In The Perfect Neighbor, friends and family paint a detailed picture of Ajike Owens, which is why the audience feels connected to her and her plight. The same is the case in Strong Island by Yance Ford.

This documentary focuses on the murder of 24-year-old William. He was shot by a chop shop mechanic, Mark P. Reilly. The 19-year-old mechanic claimed self-defense, and the grand jury in Suffolk County ruled not to indict him.

The narrative of Strong Island implies that prejudices and racism may have played a part in the escalation and acquittal, but still prompts the viewer to make their own analysis. Like The Perfect Neighbor, it captures the way the loved ones of the victim have to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Where to watch: Strong Island can be streamed on Netflix and Plex.

3) Charm City (2018)

This film is interesting because it presents different perspectives (Image via Marilyn Ness Official Website)

Marilyn Ness' Charm City, like The Perfect Neighbor, showcases how violence can tear apart tight-knit neighborhoods and communities. The documentary offers a deep dive into Baltimore, Maryland, as it witnesses an escalation of high violence. Different perspectives from law enforcement, community heroes and more help present a well-rounded assessment of the real on-ground situation.

Even crime documentaries that explore only one specific case need extensive research, and so the team behind Charm City certainly had their hands full as they needed to cover all bases. Like The Perfect Neighbor, this documentary has its fair share of notable moments, but the scenes wherein the police officers sit down for discussion with community members tend to stay with the viewer.

Where to watch: Charm City is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Us Kids (2020)

It is inspiring to see youngsters do their bit to bring in change (Image via Facebook/@uskidsfilm)

Documentaries like The Perfect Neighbor and Us Kids that have a clear vision find many takers because they tackle important topics and help educate their audiences. School shootings are a big problem in the United States, and this documentary by Kim A. Snyder showcases how the youth made their voices heard with regard to gun violence through the March for Our Lives movement.

Just like in The Perfect Neighbor, the narrative captures the aftermath of a violent incident, which happens to be the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Us Kids. The topic tends to be divisive, but Snyder is able to present the facts and share accounts of actual survivors in order to get the message across without sounding overly preachy.

Where to watch: Us Kids can be viewed on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Tubi.

5) American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)

Like The Perfect Stranger, this documentary is another intriguing Netflix offering (Image via Netflix)

Similar to the format of The Perfect Neighbor, American Murder: The Family Next Door by Jenny Popplewell also uses law enforcement recordings to advance the narrative. The documentary explores the details of the Watts family murders, which took place back in 2018. In addition to police footage, home videos, social media posts, and text messages are used to define the timeline.

Those who are unfamiliar with the case will certainly be hooked to the documentary as the identity of the perpetrator is not revealed from the get-go. Popplewell does a good job of building the mystery, and the audience is kept in the dark till the very end. Like most crime documentaries, American Murder: The Family Next Door is unsettling, but still worth the watch.

Where to watch: American Murder: The Family Next Door is available on Netflix.

6) The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020)

This documentary is harrowing and inspiring (Image via Netflix)

It is interesting to note that The Perfect Neighbor doesn't only capture the grief experienced by loved ones of the victim, but also their conviction to see that justice is served. Another documentary that boasts a similar approach is The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo by Carlos Perez Osorio.

This Mexican documentary explores the murder of 16-year-old Ruby Frayre. When Mexico's justice system fails to indict the murderer, Ruby's mother, Marisela Escobedo, takes it upon herself to see that punishment is served.

It is hard to see Marisela struggle to get the justice she deserves in this hard-hitting documentary, but her relentless spirit to pursue what she believes in serves as an inspiration for all.

Where to watch: The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo can be streamed on Netflix.

7) What Jennifer Did (2024)

This documentary seeks to understand why Jennifer resorted to such extreme measures (Image via Netflix)

The Perfect Neighbor keeps the viewer hooked because the way the events unfold doesn't seem realistic, and the same is the case with What Jennifer Did. Directed by Jenny Popplewell, the documentary explores what exactly happened on the night of November 8, 2010, when Hann and Bich Pan, immigrants from Vietnam, were shot repeatedly inside their own home.

The focus is on Jennifer Pan, the couple's daughter, who had called 911 to report the shooting. First seen as a grieving family member in shock, she soon became a prime suspect when it became obvious that she was hiding things from the police.

As far as the flow is concerned, What Jennifer Did advances at just the right pace to keep the viewer invested. The real highlight of the documentary has to be the footage of Jennifer interacting with the investigators, wherein her true self comes out, little by little.

Where to watch: What Jennifer Did is available for streaming on Netflix.

These engaging crime documentaries, like The Perfect Neighbor, are guaranteed to keep the audience glued to the screen with their intriguing topics and engaging storytelling.

