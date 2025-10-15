7 Thrilling Mystery Movies to Watch If You Loved 'The Woman in Cabin 10'

The Woman in Cabin 10 pulls audiences into a world where luxury turns into a trap. The story follows a travel journalist aboard a small cruise ship. She witnesses what appears to be a murder in the cabin across from hers. But there is an issue. The cabin was supposedly empty. No one believes in her testimony. The evidence also disappears.

Her credibility falls apart. This setup creates an atmosphere where reality becomes distorted and paranoia takes hold. The confined setting escalates every glance and suspicious glance. Mystery thrillers like The Woman in Cabin 10 thrive on this formula.

They place ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances where threat lurks behind polished surfaces. The genre appeals to those who enjoy unraveling puzzles while questioning every character's agenda. These movies transform everyday places into platforms for psychological warfare.

1) Gone Girl

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A marriage falls apart under the weight of secrets and affairs in this psychological labyrinth. Nick Dunne becomes the prime suspect when his wife Amy disappears on their fifth anniversary. The media circus starts immediately. Evidence points in conflicting directions, and flashbacks reveal cracks in what appeared to be a perfect marriage.

But nothing exists as it first appears. The narrative shifts perspective with great precision. Every revelation rewrites what audiences thought they understood. Amy's diary entries paint one picture while the present-day investigation sketches another.

The movie examines how individuals construct their identities and shape perceptions. Like The Woman in Cabin 10, it questions the reliability of what the viewers are shown. Trust becomes a weapon. Lies layer upon lies until truth feels like just another fabrication.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Shutter Island

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Federal marshals arrive at a remote psychiatric facility to investigate a disappearance. The institution is set on an island cut off from the mainland. U.S Marshal Teddy Daniels searches for a missing patient who seemingly disappeared from a locked cell.

Storm clouds gather as strange occurrences amplify. Staff members offer cryptic responses to easy questions. Teddy experiences disturbing visions that blur with his investigation. The architecture of the facility itself feels designed to confuse. Hallways lead nowhere. Similar to The Woman in Cabin 10, the unfamiliar setting becomes a character in its own right.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Girl on the Train

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Rachel rides the same commuter train every day past the same residences. She watches a couple through their window and imagines their perfect relationship.

Then one morning, she witnesses something shocking. The woman disappears, and Rachel becomes entangled in the investigation despite her fragmented memory. Her alcoholism creates gaps in her recollection of crucial events.

Flashbacks collide with present-day scenes, and several perspectives reveal separate versions of the same moments. The movie dissects how addiction and trauma distort perception. Like The Woman in Cabin 10, it features a main lead whose credibility others doubt. Her insistence on what she witnessed meets skepticism at each turn. The suburban setting conceals violence beneath manicured lawns.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4)The Gift

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Robyn and Simon relocate to California for a fresh beginning. An awkward encounter at a store brings someone from Simon's past into their present.

Gordo, a former classmate, starts leaving gifts at their doorstep. His visits increase in frequency, and small gestures turn unsettling. Robyn begins to question her husband's version of their shared past.

Mysterious events occur when Simon is not home. The movie peels back layers of a marriage built on selective memory. Gordo's interactions remain ambiguous. His presence forced secrets to come to the surface. Similar to The Woman in Cabin 10, the story examines how past actions echo into the present. Safe spaces get compromised.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) What Lies Beneath

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Claire Spencer notices unusual occurrences in her lakeside home. Reflections start appearing in standing water that should not be there. Doors open without explanation. Her scientist husband dismisses her concern as a result of stress. She becomes convinced that their house holds a presence connected to the woman who lived next door.

Her investigation uncovers connections she never imagined. The marriage she thought was strong reveals fractures. Water serves as a recurring motif throughout the narrative. The movie builds tension through domestic places turned evil. Like The Woman in Cabin 10, it features a woman whose observations others neglect.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) A Simple Favor

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Stephanie is a widowed mother who runs a parenting vlog. She befriends Emily, a glamorous PR director who seems impossibly sophisticated. Their sons attend the same school. Emily asks Stephanie for a small favor of picking her son up from school. Then Emily vanishes without a trace.

Stephanie starts investigating her friend's disappearance. Each finding contradicts the former one. Emily's husband knows less than he claims to know. Financial records tell peculiar stories. The movie strikes a balance between genuine mystery and humor. Twist shows up with mechanical regularity. Like The Woman in Cabin 10, appearances deceive at each level.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Before I Go to Sleep

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Christine wakes every morning with no memory of her existence. An accident happened years ago that destroyed her ability to form new memories. Her husband Ben patiently explains their situation every day. A neuropsychologist contacts her in private, helping her record video diaries.

She watches her own messages, warning herself not to trust Ben. The recordings reveal inconsistencies in what she has been told. Every day becomes a race against her resetting memory. She must piece together her identity before nightfall erases everything all over again. The movie explores vulnerability in its purest form. Like The Woman in Cabin 10, the main lead's credibility is called into question.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven movies to watch if you liked The Woman in Cabin 10. Let us know in the comments section which one of these was your favorite.

