7 Movies to Watch If You Loved 'One Battle After Another'

One Battle After Another hits cinemas with a force that shakes the ground. Paul Thomas Anderson's recent work blends deep emotion with action. The premise of the story follows ex-revolutionaries teaming up after a sixteen-year hiatus.

Their mission is ordinary but dangerous. They have to rescue a daughter from an old rival. Leonardo DiCaprio leads the charge as Bob Ferguson, a man haunted by his past. The story pulses robustly from start to finish.

Cars explode, guns fire, and hearts break. It is a wild ride through California's deserts and forgotten dreams for viewers who liked 'If One Battle After Another'. The following list of movies delivers similar themes. Every recommendation shared DNA with Anderson's legendary creation.

Sicario, The Place Beyond the Pines, Out of Sight, and four other movies to watch if you liked One Battle After Another

1) No Country for Old Men (2007)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Coen Brothers created a story of violence and tension. A hunter stumbles upon drug money in the Texas desert. A killer with a unique weapon hunts him relentlessly. Javier Bardem embodies Anton Chigurh, a man who decides fates by flipping a coin. The desert becomes a character in itself, unforgiving and vast. Like Battle After Another, it demonstrates people fighting for survival against impossible odds.

Additionally, Tommy Lee Jones embodies a sheriff who cannot keep up with the present evil. Violence erupts all of a sudden, without a soundtrack or warning. One Battle After Another shares this same raw approach to action. Both movies question what justice means when the system falls apart. The desert heat practically radiates from the screen.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Hell or High Water (2016)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows two brothers who rob banks across West Texas. They require funds to save their family ranch. Jeff Bridges embodies the role of the ranger tracking them down. The movie examines America's desperation and poverty. Like One Battle After Another, it focuses on the family bond under pressure. The dialogue crackles with authenticity and wit. The Texas landscapes stretch endlessly, harsh and beautiful.

Ben Foster brings intensity as the volatile brother. The heist sequences pulse with stress but never feel flashy. One Battle After Another operates in the same territory, where people break laws for righteous reasons. Both movies ask viewers to sympathize with criminals. The moral lines get blurred intentionally.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Sicario (2015)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This thriller by Denis Villeneuve plunges into the drug war along the Mexican border. Emily Blunt embodies the role of an FBI agent pushed into a covert operation. Benicio del Toro delivers a memorable performance as a mysterious operative. The movie's opening scene features its brutal discovery. Like One Battle After Another, it does not shy from violence or complexity. The border tunnel scene ranks among cinema's most stressful moments. Josh Brolin embodies a government agent operating outside ordinary rules.

The moral ambiguity extends with every revelation. One Battle After Another explores similar themes of justice and revenge. Both movies feature characters suffering from past trauma. The action serves the narratives rather than overwhelming them. Additionally, the desert setting amplifies the danger and isolation.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Derek Cianfrance's ambitious film spans consequences and generations. Ryan Gosling embodies a motorcycle stunt rider turned bank robber. He commits crimes to support his newborn child. Bradley Cooper features as a cop whose life intersects fatally with Gosling's character.

The movie later jumps forward years to display lasting impacts. Like

One Battle After Another explores how past actions echo through time. The robbery scenes feature handheld, raw cinematography.

Both movies understand that violence creates ripples impacting innocent lives. The father-child relationships drive both stories forward. Gosling's character makes bad choices for love. One Battle After Another presents similar contradictions in its revolutionary stars.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Wind River (2017)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This thriller, directed by Taylor Sheridan, features Jeremy Renner as a wildlife officer investigating a murder on tribal land.

Elizabeth Olsen arrives as an inexperienced FBI agent. Together, they uncover violence and corruption. The snowy landscape becomes as dangerous as any villain, like One Battle After Another. It depicts marginalised people fighting against powerful systems.

The movie builds dread through sudden eruptions and quiet moments. Renner's character carries grief from losing his own kid. This personal stake mirrors Bob Ferguson's survival mission in One Battle After Another. Both movies feature main leads looking for redemption through action. The climactic shootout hits with tactical precision.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Three Kings (1999)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This war film mixes political commentary with action. George Clooney leads soldiers searching for stolen Kuwaiti gold. The mission goes sideways as they face civilians looking for help. The movie critiques American military intervention with wit.

Like One Battle After Another, it features characters questioning their former mission. The visual style employs unconventional techniques and bleached colors. The desert warfare sequences feel real and chaotic.

One Battle After Another shares this grounded approach to action filmmaking. Both movies balance serious themes and humor.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Out of Sight (1998)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features George Clooney as a charming bank robber escaping prison. Jennifer Lopez embodies the federal marshal pursuing him.

Their chemistry sizzles despite being on opposite sides. The movie jumps through time wth vibrant editing. Like One Battle After Another, it features criminals with principles and codes. The violence happens quickly and carries influence.

Miami and Detroit settings provide a gritty modern contrast. The titular movie operates in a similar genre-blending territory. Both movies trust viewers to follow complicated narratives.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

One Battle After Another stands tall among action films with nuance. These seven productions offer similar thrills and depth. Every film understands that great action requires strong characters.

