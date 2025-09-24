Is One Battle After Another a comedy film? Details explored

One Battle After Another is a 2025 American film that has raised questions about its genre. The film is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in major roles. It premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on September 8, 2025, before its U.S. release on September 26, 2025. While the film includes comedic moments, its overall structure mixes action, drama, and satire, leading to debate about whether it should be considered a comedy.

The film is loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland. It follows Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary played by DiCaprio, who must rescue his daughter when an old enemy resurfaces. The narrative combines political themes, large-scale action, and satire. Although humor plays a role, it does not define the film as a comedy. Critics and audiences have discussed this balance since its release.

BBC Culture’s review on September 17, 2025, called the project a comic-action-drama with political urgency. The Hollywood Reporter review published on September 17, 2025, noted that while satire appears, the film functions more as a thriller. The Independent review published on Monday 22 September 2025, described it as a satire blending humor with serious themes. Together, these perspectives suggest that One Battle After Another cannot be categorized solely as a comedy.

One Battle After Another and its genre classification

Chase Infiniti as Willa Ferguson in One Battle After Another reflecting on the challenges ahead. (Image via Warner Bros)

One Battle After Another is an epic black comedy action thriller. With a reported budget of up to $175 million, it is Anderson’s most expensive film. The story combines satirical comedy with action sequences and political drama. DiCaprio’s performance as Bob Ferguson reflects this blend, with humor balancing moments of tension. Critics emphasize that while the film uses irony, its themes of extremism and conflict extend beyond comedy.

BBC Culture noted that comedic moments often appear in otherwise grim situations. The Hollywood Reporter described the satire as a device rather than the main focus.

One Battle After Another and its storyline

A tense scene from featuring Chase Infiniti in a confrontation. (Image via Warner Bros)

The story of One Battle After Another centers on Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Sixteen years after leaving behind his radical past, Bob lives quietly with his daughter Willa, played by Chase Infiniti. His peace is interrupted when an old enemy, Col. Steven Lockjaw, resurfaces. This forces Bob to reconnect with former allies to protect his daughter and confront his past.

The story shifts between Bob's past with the militant group French 75 and his current challenges as an unwilling father trying to protect Willa. The storyline develops in various areas and features political themes, satire, and extensive action scenes.

This blend illustrates how Anderson employs humor and irony within a dramatic and conflict-driven structure, resulting in the film being a multi-genre creation instead of a conventional comedy.

