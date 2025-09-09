"What an insane movie" - Steven Spielberg praises Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another ahead of its release

One Battle After Another, the latest action-thriller from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, has created as much buzz ahead of its theatrical release. This is not just due to the filmmaker's stature but also because it is his first collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio.Following its world premiere, the film received praise from Steven Spielberg. Participating in a Q&amp;A with Anderson at the Directors Guild of America theater in Los Angeles on September 8, 2025, the legendary director commented on the blend of action, satire, and bizarre comedy in the film, saying:&quot;What an insane movie, oh my God.&quot;One Battle After Another is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 26, 2025.What did Steven Spielberg say about Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another?Steven Spielberg at The Thursday Murder Club UK Premiere (Image via Getty)Spielberg didn't hold back his enthusiasm when he spoke about the movie at the Directors Guild of America theater in Los Angeles on September 8, 2025. “There is more action in the first hour of this than every other film you’ve ever directed put together. This is really incredible,” he said as reported by The Film Stage.The director continued to explain how One Battle After Another marries absurdist humor with incisive social commentary. He likened it to Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove, saying that Anderson had managed to get people to laugh at things that are otherwise uncomfortably close to reality.&quot;If you don't laugh, you're going to start screaming, 'This is too real,'&quot; Spielberg described.He also commended Leonardo DiCaprio's performance as Bob Ferguson. Spielberg, who previously worked with DiCaprio on Catch Me If You Can, took the opportunity to appreciate how the actor remained willing to take risks.&quot;He’s got so many great ideas, and he would just camp out in front of the monitor when we did Catch Me together, and he would just watch it. And just watching the playback would give him the idea that he would come back with,&quot; Steven said about DiCaprio.Also read: &quot;Please, like me&quot;: Channing Tatum reveals why he is afraid to work with Kirsten DunstWhat is One Battle After Another about? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne Battle After Another is loosely adapted from Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel Vineland. DiCaprio stars as Bob Ferguson, a retired revolutionary whose mundane life comes crashing down when an old nemesis surfaces after 16 years.Confronted with his past, he has to team up with other former revolutionaries to save his teenage daughter, Willa, played by newcomer Chase Infiniti. The film strikes a balance between action-oriented set pieces and Anderson's signature combination of surreal humor and black social commentary.The rest of the cast features Sean Penn as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw, Benicio del Toro as Sensei Sergio, and Regina Hall as Deandra. Teyana Taylor plays the role of Perfidia Beverly Hills, alongside Alana Haim, Wood Harris, and Shayna McHayle, who complete the cast.Production on One Battle After Another started in California in early 2024 under the working title of BC Project, as per Variety. Shoots took place across various locations such as Humboldt County, Sacramento, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Borrego Springs, and El Paso, Texas.The shoot was controversial, especially when a Sacramento homeless encampment was demolished to make way for filming in February 2024, as per ABC 10. Anderson opted to film on 35mm film with VistaVision cameras, maintaining his adherence to conventional filmmaking methods.The film also has one of the highest budgets of Anderson's career. As per Variety, Warner Bros spent around $130 million on the movie. The film is also Anderson's sixth with composer Jonny Greenwood.Following months of rumors, the title One Battle After Another was unveiled in March 2025 alongside a teaser trailer that immediately generated buzz.Also read: &quot;like a zombie cadaver&quot;: Cillian Murphy reacts to the viral rumor about him being the zombie in 28 Years LaterFor the unversed, One Battle After Another is scheduled to release on September 26, 2025.