"like a zombie cadaver": Cillian Murphy reacts to the viral rumor about him being the zombie in 28 Years Later

Cillian Murphy has responded to a viral rumor about his possible role in 28 Years Later. The speculation began online when fans suggested he might return in the film as a zombie. The claim spread quickly on social media, with many debating if the lead from 28 Days Later could appear in the new installment in such a role. Murphy’s comments addressed the matter directly and clarified his position.

Ad

The actor spoke about the rumor during an interview with The Observer published on Saturday, September 6, 2025. He explained that it was his son who showed him the viral clip that sparked the comparisons. Murphy reacted by saying,

“That’s great people think I look like a zombie cadaver. It’s very flattering.”

With the film still in production, the conversation about Murphy’s involvement is unlikely to stop here.

Ad

Trending

Cillian Murphy addresses the zombie rumor

Cillian Murphy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

When the trailer for the first film in the trilogy dropped, fans believed they had spotted Cillian Murphy as an emaciated zombie. A year later, the theory was debunked, but it had already sparked widespread discussion. The actor, who is known for being offline, said his son made sure he saw the comparisons. He explained that he found it amusing people thought he looked like a zombie cadaver and described the reaction as flattering.

Ad

The viral speculation was ultimately resolved when it was verified that the zombie in the trailer was portrayed by art dealer and model Angus Neill. Although the resemblance was remarkable enough to fuel speculation, Murphy did not appear in that video.

Cillian Murphy confirms his role in The Bone Temple

Cillian Murphy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage)

Murphy confirmed in the same Observer interview that he will return as Jim in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. He noted that his role is small, saying he is

Ad

“only in it for a little bit”

toward the end of the film. He explained that his brief appearance will set up a larger role in the third part of the trilogy. He added that audiences should make sure to see the second installment, explaining that it will prepare the way for the story to continue in the next chapter.

The sequel is directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland. It continues from the last film and brings in new characters while progressing the narrative of survival in a world overrun by infection. The movie is set to come out on January 16, 2026, and Murphy is also acting as an executive producer for the trilogy.

The ongoing success of the initial film also affected the choice to enlarge the narrative into a trilogy. The actor has stated that his short appearance in the second movie will pave the way for a much larger comeback in the third. By addressing the viral speculation and defining his stance, Murphy has maintained fan engagement while hinting at future developments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More