Where was Twisted Metal season 2 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Twisted Metal season 2 was filmed in Ontario, Canada, marking a shift from the first season’s Louisiana locations. Production began in July 2024 and concluded in October 2024, with Toronto, Cambridge, and Hamilton as the main filming sites.

Toronto’s Downsview Park functioned as the studio base for vehicle sequences and action scenes, while Cambridge City Hall and Hamilton’s industrial areas were used to represent the show’s wasteland setting. The new season continues the storyline with expanded locations and larger-scale action sequences.

Every major filming location where Twisted Metal season 2 was shot

Toronto, Ontario

Twisted Metal season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

The primary filming location for Twisted Metal season 2 was Toronto, Canada, a well-known hub for television and film production. A large portion of the work took place at Downsview Park, where soundstages house elaborate sets designed to recreate the show’s post-apocalyptic environment.

These facilities also stored the series’ distinctive vehicles, including John Doe’s orange Subaru WRX and Sweet Tooth’s recognizable ice cream truck. Journalists who visited the production site reported seeing cast members Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz filming scenes in a garage set built specifically for the show.

Toronto has long been a frequent choice for major film and television projects due to its accessible urban infrastructure and variety of locations. The city has also hosted productions like The Boys and Suicide Squad. For Twisted Metal season 2, Toronto provides both the space and resources needed to expand on the series’ large-scale action and controlled environments.

Cambridge, Ontario

Cambridge City Hall became one of the standout filming locations for Twisted Metal season 2. The old building at 50 Dickson Street was turned into the city hall of "New San Francisco." Built in 1858, the heritage property is renowned for its Victorian architecture and its significant role in the community.

The show's big stone building made a believable setting for scenarios that needed a reconstructed metropolis in the show's wrecked universe. Cambridge has also been used as a filming location in other shows, like The Handmaid's Tale.

Hamilton, Ontario

Hamilton added an industrial edge to Twisted Metal season 2. A bakery across the street from the Delta Secondary School, which was closed at the time, was used as a filming location. This place had the kind of decrepit and nasty look that fit the series' gloomy tone.

Hamilton has been known as a steel city for a long time, making it an ideal location for movies that require old factories, warehouses, and cityscapes that appear to have endured significant wear and tear. Movies like The Incredible Hulk and TV shows like The Umbrella Academy have also utilized Hamilton's blend of old and new settings. For Twisted Metal, the city offered authenticity, enhancing its depiction of a fractured society.

Downsview Park Studios, Toronto

A still from Twisted Metal (Image via Peacock)

Twisted Metal season 2 relied a lot on filming on soundstages inside, except for a few outside shots. The production team erected big sets in Downsview Park, like body shops, garages, and inside spaces for big action scenes.

During a press tour in Toronto, journalists got a look behind the scenes at the mechanics' workshop, the costume department, and the props, like Sweet Tooth's mask. Downsview Park is now a regular stop for big productions that need room and resources for stunts, fireworks, and shots with a lot of vehicles.

What is Twisted Metal season 2 all about?

Twisted Metal season 2 (Image via Peacock)

Twisted Metal season 2 picks up where the first season left off, in a ruined United States after "The Fall," a mysterious event that turned highways into fighting zones. Anthony Mackie plays John Doe, a deliveryman who talks too much and has amnesia. He goes on another risky trip across the wasteland.

The second season starts seven months after the events in the first season. John and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) become caught up in the famed Twisted Metal event. The tournament is hosted by the mysterious Calypso, played by Anthony Carrigan. It brings together merciless drivers in dangerous automobiles who are fighting for their lives and their own riches.

This season also brings in Dollface, John's long-lost sister, who has become a vigilante. This makes his trip more personal. The show adds more characters and action scenes, with old favorites like Sweet Tooth again causing trouble on the highways.

Production details of Twisted Metal season 2

Filming Period: July 17–October 30, 2024

Primary Locations: Toronto, Cambridge, Hamilton (Ontario, Canada)

Studios: Downsview Park soundstages for interior sets and stunt work

Shift from season 1: While season 1 was filmed in New Orleans and LaPlace, Louisiana, weather challenges during production prompted the move to Ontario for season 2.

The Canadian shift gave the series access to established film infrastructure, stable conditions, and diverse landscapes. Paramount and Sony Pictures Television ensured that sets were immersive, allowing for practical effects and detailed vehicle designs that mirrored the original video game franchise.

Where to watch Twisted Metal season 2?

The cast at the 2025 Comic-Con International (Image via Getty)

Twisted Metal season 2 streams on Peacock and Prime Video in the United States. The season premiered on July 31, 2025, with the first three episodes released together. Additional episodes drop weekly, concluding with a three-part finale on August 28, 2025.

Episode Release Schedule:

July 31: Episodes 1–3 (Premiere)

August 7: Episodes 4–5

August 14: Episodes 6–7

August 21: Episodes 8–9

August 28: Episodes 10–12 (Finale)

