7 Action Movies to Watch If You Loved Netflix's 'Mantis'

Mantis brings viewers into a world where assassins fight for their survival. The Korean action thriller follows Han-ul, a top contract killer who comes back from vacation only to learn the hitman underworld has fallen apart.

Former rules no longer apply. Past allies have become enemies. As he navigates this scary new landscape, he reconnects with Jae-yi, a rival from his training days, and encounters Dok-go, a legendary retired assassin.

The movie delivers sharp action sequences and explores themes of survival and loyalty in a profession built on betrayal. For those who appreciated the complex combat and morally ambiguous characters in Mantis, the action genre offers several films with similar elements. These recommendations capture the same energy.

1) John Wick (2014)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The story centers on a retired hitman pulled back into the criminal underworld after a personal tragedy. What starts as a quest for revenge shifts into an all-out war against dangerous crime syndicates.

The movie introduces viewers to a hidden society of assassins operating by ancient rules and strict codes. Extended fight choreography and practical stunts create visceral action that feels real and grounded. The main lead's journey mirrors the themes found in Mantis, where professionals must navigate barbaric rivals and shifting alliances.

Every encounter builds tension as the stakes get higher. The movie establishes a rich mythology around its assassin world, complete with sacred sanctuaries and unique currencies. Fans of Mantis will recognize the meticulous attention to the culture within killer organizations.

John Wick is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2)The Villainess (2017)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A trained assassin seeks revenge while dealing with her identity and past. Korean action cinema shines through stunning set pieces that subvert physical limits. The opening scenes alone deliver an unbroken combat sequence that rivals anything in modern action movies.

Flashbacks reveal how the main lead became such a formidable force, trained from childhood in the deadliest arts. Emotional depth accompanies the violence as fans understand the human cost of this lifestyle.

Like Mantis, this movie examines what happens when killers try to escape their profession. Betrayal comes from unprecedented places. The action choreography seamlessly blends gunplay and martial arts. Additionally, government agencies manipulate assassins as pawns in bigger schemes.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) The Man from Nowhere (2010)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows a former special agent who emerges from isolation to rescue a young girl from organ traffickers. Korean entertainment landscape delivers emotional resonance and brutal efficiency.

The main lead's quiet life falls apart when criminals target someone he cares about. His mysterious past slowly reveals itself through a dangerous skillset.

The movie strikes a balance between genuine character development and heart-pounding action. Knife fights display lethality and precision, making every movement count. The bond between the main lead and the child adds refreshing warmth to the chaos.

Viewers invested in the assassin dynamics of Mantis will appreciate how this movie explores redemption through action. Criminal organizations learn too late that they have awakened something lethal.

The Man from Nowhere is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Atomic Blonde (2017)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the movie follows a MI6 agent operating in Berlin during the final days of the Cold War. Espionage merges with bone-crushing combat in neon colored streets.

The protagonist battles enemies from several sides while looking for a valuable list. Trust becomes difficult when everyone has hidden agendas.Extended single-take fight scenes demonstrate a commitment to realistic choreography over the use of unrealistic editing.

The movie captures the brutality and exhaustion of physical combat. Assassins and spies occupy similar moral territory, operating in shadows beyond ordinary society. Stylish cinematography enhances rather than distracts from the action. Like Mantis, the story features professionals navigating a world where old alliances fall apart. Female-centric action additionally proves just as compelling and intense.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5)The Killer (2023)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A seasoned assassin deals with consequences when a job goes wrong. The movie strips away glamour to display the mundane reality between contracts. Precision and methodical planning define the main lead's approach to murder. When complications arise, his carefully controlled worlds begin to collapse. The story delves into the psychology of an individual who takes a life for a living.

Internal monologues reveal the philosophies that justify this lifestyle. Travel across several countries creates a global scope for the manhunt. Action comes in sudden bursts rather than constant spectacle, making every moment impactful. Fas of Mantis will recognize the exploration of professional killers as craftsmen.

The Killer is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Kill Boksoon (2023)

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

A former assassin balances her deadly career while raising her kid alone. The direct predecessor to Mantis establishes the universe where contract killers operate under specific regulations and guilds. Personal relationships can complicate professional obligations when family conflicts arise in the context of assignments.

The main lead's question continues this dangerous life as her daughter approaches adulthood. Action scenes display why she ranks among the best in her profession. Sword fights strike a balance between brutality and elegance.

Power struggles and guild politics create tension beyond individual contracts. Fans of Mantis gain important context about this world's key players and structure.

This movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) Nobody (2021)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, a suburban family holds a secret past as a government assassin. Years of peaceful living come to an end when he defends himself against intruders in his home. Words spread quickly in criminal groups that someone dangerous has resurfaced.

The main lead reluctantly embraces his former identity to safeguard his family. Brutal violence contrasts sharply with the ordinary suburban setting.

The movie explores whether people can really escape their inherent nature. Former contacts assist as the body count grows. Like Mantis, this narrative displays how the assassin underworld never forgets its own. Russian monsters learn too late that they have provoked the incorrect target.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven movies capture elements that made Mantis a success. From complex assassin hierarchies to intricate fight choreography, each offers a different perspective on seasoned killers.

