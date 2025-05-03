Rosario: Full list of cast and characters explored

Rosario is a horror film directed by Felipe Vargas. It premiered in the cinemas on May 2, 2025. It was shot in Bogotá, Colombia, and is Vargas's first feature-length film as a director. The story was written by Alan Trezza, who also wrote We Summon the Darkness (2019) and Burying the Ex (2014). The film is distributed by Mucho Mas Media.

Produced by Phillip Braun, Jon Silk, and Javier Chapa, this supernatural thriller follows a young woman named Rosario, who uncovers some terrifying family secrets after her grandmother's death. According to the film's official website, the synopsis reads:

"Wall Street stockbroker, Rosario Fuentes, returns to her grandmother's apartment after her sudden death. While sorting through her Grandmother's belongings, [she] uncovers a horrifying secret—a hidden chamber filled with occult artifacts tied to dark generational rituals."

It continues:

"As supernatural occurrences plague her, Rosario must confront her family’s buried secrets and face the truth about the sacrifices and choices they made."

The film stars Emeraude Toubia, David Dastmalchian, and Diana Lein, among others.

Cast and characters of Rosario

Emeraude Toubia as Rosario Fuentes

Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Emeraude Toubia is an American actress. She plays the titular role of Rosario. She is of Mexican-Lebanese descent born in Canada and raised in Texas.

Toubia rose to fame for her role as Isabelle Lightwood in the superhero fantasy series Shadowhunters, for which she received two Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice Sci-Fi Actress. She is also known for her roles in The Ballad of a Hustler (2023) and With Love (2021-2023).

David Dastmalchian as Joe

Apple TV+'s "Murderbot" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

David Dastmalchian plays Joe in the film. He is an American actor known for his work in superhero movies, namely The Dark Knight (2008), the Ant-Man franchise, The Flash series, and The Suicide Squad (2021). He began his career working as a circus performer and playwright. He continues to write comics for the Dark Horse Comics franchise.

José Zúñiga as Oscar Fuentes

Netflix's "The Life List" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

José Zúñiga plays the role of Oscar Fuentes in the film. Zúñiga is an actor, born in Honduras. His debut film was Riding the Rails (1991). He then became popular for his roles in New York Undercover (1994-1996), Constantine (2005), and The Event (2011).

Paul Ben-Victor as Marty

GBK, MEND & Bodywell's Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge Presented By KC Chic, Benefitting Americares And The Fire Victims (Image via Getty)

Paul Ben-Victor stars as Marty in the thriller film. He is an American actor with over 40 years of experience in Hollywood. He is best known for his role as Greek mobster Vondas in the series The Wire (2003-2008), Stan McQueen in In Plain Sight (2008-2012), and Another Day in America (2024).

Diana Lein as Elena Fuentes

Diana Lein as Elena Fuentes. (Image via Instagram/@dianaleinochoa)

Diana Lein is a Mexican actress. She plays the role of Elena Fuentes in the film. She is known for her roles in Fear the Walking Dead (2016), Atrapada (2017), and Women in Blue (2024).

Rosario is now available to watch in cinemas across the US.

