Rosario: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Felipe Vargas is set to make his directorial debut with the Latin horror film Rosario. The movie is set to be released on May 2, 2025, in theaters in the USA.

The film follows the story of a successful stockbroker who spends the night with her grandmother's corpse while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. She soon realizes that otherworldly entities have taken possession of her grandmother's body, and her life is in danger.

The official tagline of Rosario (2025) reads:

"A young woman tormented by a supernatural familial curse must confront the past she swore was buried before it buries her."

The movie features Emeraude Toubia as Rosario, David Dastmalchian, José Zúñiga, Diana Lein, Paul Ben-Victor, Guillermo García, and Isabella Hoyos, among other actors.

Rosario hit theatres on May 2, 2025

The new horror film Rosario, written by Alan Trezza, will be released in theatres on May 2, 2025. The film explores themes of supernatural curses, possession, and dark generational rituals.

In an exclusive interview on the YouTube channel Latin Horror on April 27, 2025, director Felipe Vargas opened up about his experience making his debut film. When asked about how he gained access to the script and connected with the material, Vargas replied:

"So it was this incredible writer, his name is Alan Trezza, and his script came to me through the producers. I'd met them before, but it was like fate. When I read the script, it was like everything I loved in movies and more... It was body horror, it was a multigenerational family just like the one I grew up in. Not as dark and messed up, but I felt the similarities."

He also admitted that Trezza and he connected and bonded better because they shared the same Colombian roots.

"It had these themes too, like yes it was funny but it also had these deeper ideas of family of sacrifice of what it means to pursue your dreams and the cost that can have, um, so it was just a really good fit," he explained.

When asked about how much research the production team had to do, given the supernatural theme and elements of the film, Vargas replied:

"We went in Colombia (and) had a paleo consult (us) on the art design and the set deck and even offered to give us a real cauldron for the rituals which was uh fun. We even you know wanted to make sure to be safe and to change some of the words and not use the real items, but it was as real as it could be within the context for sure."

Rosario: Plot explored

Rosario, a successful stockbroker on Wall Street, gets a call and realizes that her grandmother Griselda has passed away. She arrives at her grandmother's apartment and finds her body in quite a dishevelled state.

Through the tenants next door, she soon realizes that her grandmother had been performing dark rituals to ensure her granddaughter's success.

While waiting for an ambulance and with nowhere to go due to a snowstorm, she begins investigating her grandmother's apartment and rummaging through her stuff. She realizes that her grandmother was following a religion called Palo, which invokes spirits of the dead. She also finds out that her grandmother laid a curse on her before passing away.

As the night drags on, she must face and fight evil spirits who have taken control of her grandmother's body. To survive and escape, Rosario must find a way to break the curse laid on her before it's too late.

Rosario is set to be released in theatres on May 2, 2025.

