A Desert: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

A Desert is an upcoming horror thriller film directed by Joshua Erkman, making his feature film debut. The movie is set for a limited theatrical release on May 2, 2025. It tells the story of a photographer who sets out on a road trip across the American Southwest only to find himself in a nightmare, dragging both him and his wife into a perilous reality.

Talked about on social media and having its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2024, the film has already generated interest among many. Fans of the genre can check out this film since it contains some elements of horror and neo-noir narrative.

The protagonist of the movie is Alex Clark, who goes on the road trip. Along the way, he meets Rennie and Susie Q, a careless couple whose violent behaviour puts him in a terrible situation.

The story gets more intense as Samantha, Alex's wife, looks for him and calls in a private investigator. Their trip takes them further into a terrifying and erratic reality, where they wonder what has become of Alex and if he will ever come back.

Everything to know about A Desert

A Desert will be released in select theaters on Friday, May 2, 2025. It will only be accessible in major markets such as Glendale and Beverly Hills as a limited theatrical release starting that day. The film will later be screened in New York and Miden starting May 9, and in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Denver starting May 16.

The movie is anticipated to be available to buy or rent on video-on-demand services such as Prime Video and Apple TV for people who cannot go to a theatre.

The film was screened at festivals such as Knoxville Horror Film Fest and NOAM. On May 30, 2025, it will also be made available digitally in France.

Plot of A Desert

The plot of A Desert follows Alex Clark, played by Kai Lennox, an aspiring photographer looking for new inspiration and a career boost. He sets off on a road trip across the American Southwest, hoping to find clarity.

Travelling across desolate areas and remote deserts, Alex discovers a rest stop and meets a strange couple, Rennie and Susie Q. Soon, Alex's eavesdropping on their heated disputes puts him in a perilous scenario. The couple starts a series of horrifying events in Alex's motel room.

Alex’s wife, Samantha, portrayed by Sarah Lind, grows worried when she cannot reach him. David Yow plays the private eye Harold Palladino, and she asks him to help her find him. What starts out as a simple road trip turns into a nightmare very quickly. The couple's dark secrets come out as they look for answers, and the line between what is real and what is scary starts to blur.

Production and direction

Directed by Joshua Erkman, A Desert marks his directorial debut. The script emphasized psychological horror and neo-noir.

Independent horror producer Dark Sky Films made the film. The cinematography and direction emphasize the American Southwest's isolation and desolation, heightening the tension. The film features a cast led by Kai Lennox, with Sarah Lind, David Yow, and Ashley B. Smith, among others.

