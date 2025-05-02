Ruth Buzzi net worth: Fortune explored as iconic comedian passes away at 88

Comedian Ruth Buzzi, 88, passed away on May 1, 2025. The actress was known for playing the lead on shows like Martin’s Laugh-In and Linus the Lionhearted.

Speaking to The New York Times, the Troublemakers star’s agent, Michael Eisenstadt, stated that she died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, lasting approximately ten years.

Notably, Ruth Buzzi's fortune was estimated to be $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also known as Ruth Ann Buzzi, she had been in hospice care for a long time. The news was also confirmed in a Facebook post shared by her husband, which mentioned that she passed away at her Texas-based residence.

Furthermore, the post included a photo of the artist, and the caption reads:

“Memorial arrangements by Lacy Funeral Home, Stephenville, Texas to be announced. Her family requests donating to Alzheimer’s research (www.alz.org) in lieu of flowers.”

According to the People magazine reports on July 20, 2022, Ruth Buzzi had been dealing with certain health problems, which significantly impacted her. She stepped back from the entertainment industry around three years ago. She faced additional challenges, including multiple strokes and dementia, as stated by the Associated Press.

About a month after suffering from strokes, the Night Gallery star shared an update on her condition on August 3, 2022.

She posted a picture through her account on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote:

“Some people have strokes of luck; I had the other kind. But thanks for all your love, messages, cards, letters and Sweet Tweets! And although my final arrangements include cremation, I’m not quite ready to make an ash out of myself. Xoxoxo.”

Ruth Buzzi’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Westerly, Rhode Island native became a popular face for her exceptional work as an actress, specifically on the small screen. Her work across television and film contributed to her financial stability, enabling her to acquire various assets, including properties and vehicles.

Celebrity Net Worth reports stated that Ruth Buzzi was an investor alongside her husband, Kent Perkins. They resided in a luxurious property valued at $8 million, spread over 9,000 sq ft of land.

As for her collection of cars, it included high-end brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Jaguar. The total value of her collection was reportedly worth $8 million.

In addition to her career, the Up Your Alley star was actively associated with philanthropy, supporting organizations like Utopia Animal Rescue Ranch. Buzzi later collaborated with Perkins to launch their own organization, the Sunset Charity Foundation, which aimed to help big families and single parents.

According to NBC reports on May 2, 2025, Ruth Buzzi’s professional journey began on Broadway, following which she appeared in various commercials. The Record City star slowly started to establish herself in the world of comedy, earning recognition for being featured in The Steve Allen Comedy Hour.

In the early stages of her career, Buzzi made television appearances and became known for her work on shows like Linus the Lionhearted and The Gary Moore Show, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. In 1969, she appeared in the animated short, It’s Tough to Be a Bird, and later voiced Nose Martie in the animated film, Pound Puppies and the Legend of Big Paw.

Ruth Buzzi played herself in The Dean Martin Show and appeared as Fi in the ABC series, The Lost Saucer. She portrayed Gladys in Baggy Pants and the Nitwits for a year, followed by other shows like Whatever Turns You On, Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Berenstain Bears, Pound Puppies, and Cro.

Apart from these, she was even cast as Ruthie in Sesame Street.

Ruth Buzzi's other film credits include Freaky Friday, The Villain, Surf II, Diggin’ Up Business, The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland, Fallen Angels, Glenn’s Gotta Go!, One Month Out, and The Best of Elmo.

