Ryan Reynolds opens up about how he gets Bill Murray to appear in the John Candy: I Like Me documentary

John Candy is best remembered as one of the greatest comedy actors of his time, known for bringing both laughter and heart to any character he portrayed. From Planes, Trains, and Automobiles to Uncle Buck, his films remain relevant decades after his untimely death in 1994 at the age of 43.His life is now being explored in John Candy: I Like Me, a documentary film that is directed by Colin Hanks and co-produced by Ryan Reynolds. The movie opened on September 4, 2025, at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on October 10.The documentary employs out-of-print archival footage, home movies, and personal anecdotes to illuminate Candy's life. One such interviewee in the film is Bill Murray, Candy's Stripes co-star and old friend. But it took Ryan Reynolds a little help from his son to convince Bill Murray to join the documentary as he revealed the details to The Canadian Press at the TIFF premiere, uploaded on September 5, 2025.What did Ryan Reynolds say regarding Bill Murray doing the John Candy: I Like Me documentary?Bill Murray at 78th Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)Bill Murray has had a reputation for years of being hard to find. There have been stories about how one would only be able to reach him through a fax machine or a mysterious phone number. Ryan Reynolds said he learned that firsthand while filming the Candy documentary.Speaking at a TIFF panel, Reynolds detailed that Murray neither agreed nor refused when approached to join in.&quot;He didn't say yes but he didn't say no either,&quot; Reynolds said.As deadlines loomed, Reynolds got creative. He revealed that he eventually sent Murray a video message with unexpected help from his young son, Olin, whom he shares with actress Blake Lively."I'm like, 'Bill, I'm running out of time, of course existentially because death will find me some day, but I'm also running out of time on this doc,'" Reynolds joked, admitting he had actually missed his window weeks earlier.That was when his toddler walked in dressed in a Jingle Bells shirt at 11:30 pm local time. Taking advantage, Reynolds asked his son to assist.&quot;I said, 'I'm trying to send a video to Bill, tell Bill to do the interview.' And he went, 'Do the interview, Bill! ' ... And I said, 'Would you deny a child like that? Then I don't know what sort of monster you are.' Next thing I know, he was doing it,&quot; he said.The strategy paid off. Murray signed on, and his participation proved to be one of the most emotional aspects of the film. In the trailer for John Candy: I Like Me, Murray is visibly choked up recalling his deceased friend.What is John Candy: I Like Me documentary about?John Candy: I Like Me is a personal portrait of who Candy was off-screen. Directed by Colin Hanks, whose father Tom Hanks also co-starred with Candy in Splash and Volunteers, the movie interweaves never-before-seen home footage, outtakes, and private recordings with insights from Candy's family and friends.It seeks to demonstrate Candy as more than just a comedian. Candy as a dad, a pal, and a kind soul whose humor frequently camouflaged underlying issues, are explored. Ryan Reynolds has been candid in admitting to seeing some of Candy's characteristics in himself, most notably people-pleasing and the struggle of facing mental illness.&quot;Mental health, the only way to kind of push back at it is to talk about it,&quot; Reynolds said during the TIFF interview session, highlighting how Candy lived in an era where people were less likely to discuss such things.At the same TIFF event, Colin Hanks reinforced that, stating that producing the film forced him to look at his own mental health and what is acceptable.Candy's children, Jennifer Candy-Sullivan and Christopher Candy, were closely involved as co-producers.After its TIFF premiere, the John Candy: I Like Me documentary will soon be released on Amazon Prime.