Seven Veils (2025): Full list of cast explored

The drama film Seven Veils, released in the United States on March 7, 2025, is written and directed by Atom Egoyan. It follows the story of Jeanine, who is a theatre director. Jeanine is trying to return to the opera world, and for that purpose, she is working on one of her dream projects, the opera piece Salome.

But as she attempts to work on the project, the film brings out several suppressed traumas that give the audience a glimpse of her past. It also gives insights into her current life and how her past shaped it.

Seven Veils features Amanda Seyfried in the role of Jeanine. Some of the other actors present in the movie are Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Mark O'Brien, and Vinessa Antoine. The specifics regarding their acting roles will be discussed in the following paragraphs, so keep reading to learn more.

Primary cast of Seven Veils

1) Amanda Seyfried as Jeanine

Amanda Seyfried as Jeanine (Image via Getty)

Amanda Seyfried plays the lead role of Jeanine in Seven Veils. As previously stated, Jeanine is trying to make a comeback in opera, so she chose to work on one of her passion projects. However, she also needs to deal with some of her repressed trauma, which complicates things for her.

Amanda Seyfried is an Emmy Award-winning actress who is best known for her appearances in projects such as Mamma Mia! (2008), Les Misérables (2012), and The Dropout (2022).

2) Rebecca Liddiard as Clea

Rebecca Liddiard as Clea (Image via Getty)

Rebecca Liddiard plays Clea, one of the people working with Jeanine in the production of the opera piece. However, like Jeanine, her experience with the piece is also personal. This is primarily due to her past and present connections with people associated with the venture.

Some of the projects Rebecca Liddiard is known for include Alias Grace (2017), Departure (2019), and Accused (2024).

3) Douglas Smith as Luke

Douglas Smith as Luke (Image via Getty)

Douglas Smith portrays Luke, an understudy in Seven Veils. The film portrays him as one of Jeanine's well-wishers. The movie also indicates that he has feelings for her.

A nominee at the Young Artist Awards in 2005, Douglas Smith is best known for Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013), Don't Worry Darling (2022), and Superman & Lois (2024).

4) Mark O'Brien as Paul

Mark O'Brien as Paul (Image via Getty)

Mark O'Brien plays Paul, Jeanine's husband. The two are separated, but their daughter, Lizzie, is unaware of that. Jeanine and Paul share a complicated relationship.

Some of Mark O'Brien's well-known projects include Hannibal (2014), Arrival (2016), and Marriage Story (2019).

5) Vinessa Antoine as Rachel

Vinessa Antoine as Rachel (Image via Getty)

Vinessa Antione stars as Rachel in the film. She is one of Jeanine's opera production understudies. She is also dating Clea, who is working for the opera production.

Some of Vinessa Antione's past projects include Heartland (2008-2014), General Hospital (2014-2018), and Grey's Anatomy (2024).

Supporting cast of Seven Veils

The supporting cast of the film comprised the following actors and characters.

Maia Jae Bastidas as Dimitra

Lanette Ware as Beatrice

Ryan McDonald as Harold

Lynne Griffin as Margot

Maya Misaljevic as Lizzie

Tara Nicodemo as Nancy

Joey Klein as Charlie

Aliya Kanani as Kathy

Ambur Braid as Ambur

Michael Kupfer-Radecky as Johann

Alex Halliday as Cappadocian

Michael Schade as Herod

