"She’s just the best" - Director Paul Feig extends support to Blake Lively while her legal feud goes on with Justin Baldoni

Paul Feig, director of Blake Lively's latest film Another Simple Favor, defended the actress over her highly-publicized legal battle with Justin Baldoni. On April 30, 2025, Feig spoke to Esquire magazine about the online backlash surrounding Lively. He also dispelled rumors of an on-set feud between his two leading stars - Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

The Emmy-nominated director also called out the public outrage over baseless rumors, stating that outrage is "great" when used "towards something meaningful."

Feig went on to call Lively an "amazing collaborator":

"Blake is an amazing collaborator.....So when the gang on the internet get (up in arms) about something, it’s just like, guys, you don’t know what you’re talking about. I love working with Blake – she’s just the best."

A look at Blake Lively's legal feud with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively as seen at the UK Gala screening of It Ends With Us in August 2024 (Image via Getty)

On December 20, 2024, Blake Lively filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni at the California Civil Rights Department. It alleged that she experienced se*ual harassment and severe emotional distress while shooting It Ends With Us.

She also claimed that Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios, engaged in a smear campaign targeting her for speaking out against the toxic work environment on set.

Less than two weeks later on December 31, 2024, Baldoni sued The New York Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy.

The publication had highlighted Lively's complaints in an article titled 'We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine' on December 22, 2024. Furthermore, Baldoni's team claimed $250 million in damages.

That same day, Lively filed a formal lawsuit against Baldoni, with her attorneys claiming in a statement that her "decision to speak out has resulted in further retaliation and attacks."

In response, Baldoni filed a counter lawsuit against the Hollywood A-lister on January 16, 2025, seeking $400 million in damages.

He accused Lively of using her star power to run a smear campaign against him with the intention to destroy his "personal and professional reputations and livelihood."

The trial will commence on March 9, 2026.

Blake Lively stars in Another Simple Favor in 2025

Blake Lively's latest film is Another Simple Favor, which was released on May 1, 2025, on Prime Video. Directed by Paul Feig, the black comedy film is a sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor.

Lively and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles alongside Henry Golding, Bashir Salahuddin, Andrew Rannells, Ian Ho, and Joshua Satine.

Moreover, the film's new cast members include Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Allison Janney, Alex Newell, and Elena Sofia Ricci. Its official synopsis, as per Prime Video, is as follows:

"Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

Another Simple Favor has been met with a generally positive response and currently holds a 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 96 reviews from critics.

Viewers can watch Another Simple Favor on Prime Video and It Ends With Us on Netflix.

