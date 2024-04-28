Sleeping Dogs: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Sleeping Dogs, starring Russell Crowe and Karen Gillan, is an American murder mystery thriller directed by Adam Cooper in his feature-length debut. Cooper and Bill Collage adapted the screenplay from E.O. Chirovici's 2017 novel The Book of Mirrors.

The production wrapped up in Australia in May 2023. The Avenue released the movie in the United States on March 22, 2024. The film focuses on Russell Crowe, who is Roy Freeman in Sleeping Dogs. He is an ex-homicide detective who has Alzheimer's; the ex-detective is forced to reopen a case from decades, with his puzzled memory while in the middle of his treatment.

To piece together the horrific evidence from a murder investigation that lasted ten years, Freeman must unearth a dark network of unspoken grudges and betrayals that are connected to his past.

Where will the movie Sleeping Dogs be available?

Streaming platforms for Sleeping Dogs (Image via IMDb)

The Sleeping Dogs film was exclusively released in the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Fans in the US can watch the movie Sleeping Dogs on any of the following apps: Apple TV, Google Play, VUDU Fandango, Amazon, and YouTube after paying $14.99. The movie will also be available on Spectrum at $6.99.

The cast of Sleeping Dogs

Crowe's casting as the lead in the movie was announced in August 2022. Karen Gillan, Marton Csokas, Harry Greenwood, and Thomas M. Wright joined the cast in February 2023.

Russell Crowe as Roy Freeman

Karen Gillan as Laura Baines

Marton Csokas as Dr. Joseph Wieder

Tommy Flanagan as Jimmy Remis

Thomas M.Wright as Wayne Devereaux

Harry Greenwood as Richard Finn

Pacharo Mzembe, as Isaac Samuel

Lynn Gilmartin as Diane Lynch

Paula Arundell as Susan Avery

Elizabeth Blackmore as Dana Finn

Kelly Greyson as Emily Dietz

Arthur Angel as Bartender Jessie

Adam T Perkins as Corrections Officer Smith

Ming-Zhu Hii as Dr. Margaret Xu

Simon Maiden as Eddie Finn

Jasper Bagg as O’Toole

Jane Harber as Catherine Finn

Cessalee Stovall as Forensic Photographer

Plot Summary

Russell Crowe plays Roy Freeman (Image via IMDb)

Russell Crowe plays Roy Freeman, an ex-homicide investigator with a shattered memory who is compelled to go into a case he can't recall in this suspenseful crime thriller. Freeman must piece together the graphic evidence from a ten-year murder investigation as a man's life hangs in the balance on death row.

In the process, he uncovers a dangerous network of long-forgotten secrets and betrayals connected to his past. It's sometimes best to let Sleeping Dogs lie, a terrifying truth he must face with only his instincts to guide him.

How accurate is Sleeping Dogs to the Novel?

The Book of Mirrors inspires movie (Image via IMDb)

"Sleeping Dogs" is based on the novel The Book of Mirrors by Romanian author E.O. Chirovici, which Bill Collage and Adam Cooper adapted for the big screen. The movie's storyline mostly follows the novel, with notable changes to the timeliness, perspective, and narrative style. Both the case and the characters are fictional creations.

Authors Bill Collage and Adam Cooper have mostly reformed the murder mystery plot from the book, with the twists, characters, and motivations mainly remaining the same. Though the entire story is told from Roy's point of view in the film, Freeman plays a significant role in the novel's third act. The filmmakers decided to start the movie in the novel's third act.

Karen Gillan in the movie (Image via IMDb)

The book's first part follows Richard Flynn as he submits his work to a literary agent, detailing his relationship with Laura Baines, a psychology student he believes to be involved in an affair with renowned professor Joseph Wieder. He concludes his manuscript with a brief account of the professor's murder.

In the second act, we follow freelance journalist John Keller as he gathers information for a book on the subject but gives up out of concern about possible retribution. The third act centers on former detective Roy Freeman, who starts his investigation after speaking with John Keller a few months prior about the case.

The idea of a college student returning home to discover a new resident in his kitchen inspired the screenplay of the film Sleeping Dogs. In the book, the murder mystery is developed through three main tales spread over three acts; however, the film skips to the third act in favor of character development and clarity.