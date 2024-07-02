Somewhere Quiet: Full list of cast in the movie

After having a successful premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 8, 2023, the psychological thriller film Somewhere Quiet, was released in theatres across the US and the UK on February 2, 2024. Ever since its release, the movie has mostly garnered positive responses from critics.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a 92% approval rating from the critics, a rating that is based on the reviews received from more than 10 critics. One reviewer has referred to the movie as a,

"Tightly crafted exercise in the art of seething."

While another has called it,

"A meticulously constructed thriller."

Besides lauding the film for its interesting take on the genre, critics have also showered compliments on the acting prowess of the performers associated with the film. Somewhere Quiet's stellar cast includes Jennifer Kim, Kentucker Audley, Marin Ireland, and Micheál Neeson.

Cast list for Somewhere Quiet explored

1) Jennifer Kim as Meg Rhoads

Jennifer Kim as Meg Rhoads (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival))

Jennnifer Kim plays Meg Rhoads in Somewhere Quiet, a married woman who has recently been a victim of kidnapping. After the incident, Meg Rhoads is on the road to recovery from the psychological distress caused by the event. However, things are exacerbated when she goes to stay in her husband's family home.

For people unable to recognise Jennifer in the film, the actor has previously worked in projects such as Confessions of a Shopaholic(2009), We Need to Talk About Kevin(2011), and The Bourne Legacy(2012).

2) Kentucker Audley as Scott Whitman

Kentucker Audley as Scott Whitman (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Kentucker Audley plays Scott Whitman, Meg's husband in the movie. He is the one who comes up with the plan of moving to his family house with Meg while she is recovering from the kidnapping incident.

Kentucky Audley is quite a prominent actor in Hollywood. Throughout his career spanning years, he has appeared in projects such as Sun Don't Shine(2012), The Sacrament(2013), and Strawberry Mansion (2021).

3) Marin Ireland as Madelin Whitman

Marin Ireland as Madelin Whitman (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Marin Ireland plays Madelin Whitman, Scott's cousin who comes unannounced to his family home one fine day. Her presence shakes things up for both Meg and Scott as Meg discovers aspects of her husband's life that were completely in the dark until her arrival.

You might have previously seen Marin Ireland in The Irishman (2019), the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy (2020–present), and The Dark and the Wicked (2020).

4) Micheál Richardson as Joe

Micheál Richardson as Joe (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival))

Micheál Richardson (né Neeson) plays Joe in Somewhere Quiet, a resident of the place where Scott's family home is situated. Although his screen presence as compared to the others in the film is less, he ensures that he makes a lasting impression on the viewers.

You might have previously seen Neeson in projects such as Vox Lux(2018), Cold Pursuit(2019), and Made in Italy(2020).

Where can you watch Somewhere Quiet?

Somewhere Quiet is available across several streaming platforms around the world which are easily accessible. The film is available for streaming on Hulu, Apple TV+, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play Movies.

While on some of these platforms, you will be able to watch the film with just a subscription, on others, you will be required to make some additional payments. These include payments for renting and purchasing the movie from the streaming service.

Somewhere Quiet is written and directed by Olivia West Lloyd. It is produced by The Population and Last Rodeo Studios and distributed by Vertical.

